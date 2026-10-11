Zlín Ends Eight-Game Skid by Defeating Litoměřice

The Zlín hockey team defeated Litoměřice 2:1 in overtime, snapping an eight-match losing streak and escaping the bottom of the standings on goal difference.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Radek Číp’s Stock Rising: Following his two-goal performance against Litoměřice, Číp commands attention as Zlín’s primary offensive catalyst.

Following his two-goal performance against Litoměřice, Číp commands attention as Zlín’s primary offensive catalyst. Slavia Praha Fade: Slavia’s drop to the bottom of the table signals a severe offensive drought.

Slavia’s drop to the bottom of the table signals a severe offensive drought. Vsetín Futures: Vsetín continues to dominate as league leaders.

Zlín Ends Eight-Game Skid in Litoměřice

Zlín travelled to Litoměřice sitting at the bottom of the table after accumulating eight consecutive defeats. Forward Radek Číp took control of the match by scoring both goals for the Berani. Číp opened the scoring in the 15th minute during a power play. While Litoměřice peppered Zlín goaltender Daniel Huf with 36 shots, Huf held firm until Jiří Suhrada equalized in the 56th minute. The game pushed into extra time, where Číp converted at 63:10 to secure the 2:1 victory.

The win pulls Zlín level on 10 points with HC Baník Sokolov and HC Slavia Praha, though superior goal difference lifts the Berani off the basement floor. Číp’s performance effectively halts the club’s alarming freefall.

Slavia Slips to the Bottom After Přerov Defeat

While Zlín found relief, HC Slavia Praha absorbed their fifth loss, falling 2:1 to HC ZUBR Přerov. Lukáš Anděl netted the game-winner for Přerov at the start of the third period on a power play.

The defeat drops Slavia to the bottom of the table due to goal difference, while Přerov claimed a vital victory.

Vsetín and Třebíč Extend Winning Momentum

At the upper end of the standings, league leaders VHK ROBE Vsetín fended off a late charge from Piráti Chomutov to win 4:3. Vsetín built a 4:1 lead behind goals from Straka, Klhůfek, Plos, and Šmerha. Chomutov clawed back with two goals and earned a prolonged five-minute power play following a major penalty to Vsetín’s Weinhold, but the hosts survived the onslaught to preserve their tenth victory of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Horácká Slavia Třebíč secured their fifth win by defeating Sokolov 3:2. Luboš Rob notched two goals—including the winner—propelling Třebíč into third place in the standings.

Additional Results Across the League

HC Dukla Jihlava edged SC Retia Kolín 1:2, as Marcel Štefančík netted a shorthanded winner just before the second intermission following an earlier opening goal from Tomáš Čachotský and an equalizer by Kristers Zvagulis. AZ Havířov defeated HC Dynamo Pardubice B 4:2, with goals contributed by Kucsera, Kordule, Zaťovič, and Chroboček against replies from Macek and Chabada before 1,798 spectators. HC Tábor downed HC Frýdek-Místek 4:1 in front of 1,402 fans, powered by two goals from Novák alongside tallies from Kvasnička and Zadražil, while Kofroň scored for Frýdek-Místek.

Rank Team Played Points 1 VHK ROBE Vsetín 11 29 2 HC Tábor 12 25 3 Horácká Slavia Třebíč 12 23 12 HC Baník Sokolov 12 10 13 RI Okna Berani Zlín 12 10 14 HC Slavia Praha 12 10

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.