Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Free Fire Gaming Package Launched in Indonesia

Samsung Electronics Indonesia has launched a specialized gaming package for the Galaxy A27 5G in Indonesia, featuring digital items and physical merchandise tailored for fans of the mobile game Free Fire, tekno.kompas.com reported. The bundle pairs the midrange smartphone with a 25-watt travel adapter, a clear case, a gaming finger sleeve, and a limited-edition collaboration jersey, alongside in-game assets.

The package became available on October 10, 2026, through the official Samsung Indonesia website and partner marketplaces, retailing for up to Rp 7,299,000 depending on the sales channel. Samsung Electronics Indonesia MX Product Marketing Senior Manager Annisa Maulina said the bundle addresses a growing demand among young consumers who require both smooth performance and complete value for daily gaming habits. Data from the 2026 Indonesian Internet Service Providers Association survey shows that 24.2 percent of internet users in the country choose Free Fire as a favorite online game, according to Samsung Newsroom figures.

Hardware Architecture And Gaming Performance

The Galaxy A27 5G Gaming Package relies on an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, moving past the base memory tiers introduced earlier in the year. Under the hood, the device runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor paired with LPDDR5X memory to sustain mobile gaming sessions, as detailed by Samsung Newsroom. This hardware setup drives a 6.7-inch display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung adjusted the physical dimensions of the chassis to shrink the lower bezel down to 3.5 millimeters, cutting thickness by approximately 2.1 millimeters compared to the previous Galaxy A26 model. The front panel adopts an Infinity-O punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, replacing older notch designs. The bundle also includes a pair of gaming finger sleeves designed to maintain control precision across the glass surface during intense matches.

Pricing Tiers And Separate Lineup Variations

Samsung initially marketed the standalone Galaxy A27 5G in Indonesia starting July 13, 2026. At that launch, the base 6GB/128GB variant cost Rp 5,299,000, while the 8GB/256GB model carried a price tag of Rp 6,299,000 in Black, Blue, and Light Pink color options. The newly released Gaming Package fixes the storage at the top tier of 8GB/256GB and prices the entire kit at up to Rp 7,299,000.

Photo: Samsung

Model Configuration Initial Release Price Gaming Package Price 6 GB / 128 GB Rp 5,299,000 Not Available 8 GB / 256 GB Rp 6,299,000 Up to Rp 7,299,000

Bonus Valuations And Limited Distribution

Samsung values the physical and digital extras included in the Galaxy A27 5G Gaming Package at up to Rp 1 million. The bundle incorporates a 720 Diamond Voucher alongside exclusive in-game items meant to accelerate player progression within Free Fire.

Photo: Disway

Travel Adapter 25W

Clear Case

Gaming Finger Sleeve

Jersey Samsung x Free Fire

720 Diamond Voucher

Galaxy In-Game Items

Distribution remains restricted to online sales channels managed directly by Samsung and authorized e-commerce partners. Whether retail availability will expand to offline brick-and-mortar storefronts after the initial rollout window closes remains unconfirmed by manufacturer statements.