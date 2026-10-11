Home » Technology » Argentina Faced Most Online Hate at the World Cup Despite Being a Top Origin of Racist Abuse

The Argentina national football team received the highest volume of abusive and hateful messages during the 2026 World Cup, according to a FIFA Social Media Protection Service survey that analyzed over 17.1 million posts across X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok between June 9 and July 20.

The 17.1 Million Post Dataset and Tournament Hostility Rankings

FIFA’s Social Media Protection Service audited 60.7 million comments across official accounts during the tournament. The automated infrastructure blocked 9,200,000 toxic or fraudulent interactions before they could reach players or staff. El Submarino Jujuy reported that the investigation evaluated over 17.1 million total publications on major social networks, placing Argentina at the top of the targeted squad rankings.

England, Spain, Brazil, and Norway followed Argentina in the overall hostility rankings. The content directed at the Albiceleste squad primarily stemmed from online disputes regarding alleged referee favoritism, Video Assistant Referee decisions, and xenophobic attacks.

Geographic Origin of Racist Content and Global Volume

Beyond receiving abuse, Argentina was identified as the primary geographic origin for detected racist publications with verified locations. Such posts originating from Argentina accounted for 26.2% of those specific cases.

When measuring the total volume of geolocated messages, the United Kingdom led the global registry at 11.8%. The United States followed closely behind with 11.7%, alongside Mexico.

Individual Player Impact and Criminal Referrals

Players on the Argentine squad faced significant targeted vitriol. In the individual evaluation of player abuse, the Argentine roster ranked fourth globally, trailing behind the national teams of France, England, and Portugal.

To address the harassment, FIFA’s research team identified approximately 2,900 suspicious accounts during the tournament monitoring period. Investigators referred 786 of those accounts directly to police forces, successfully individualizing 30 users for potential criminal legal actions.