Prostate Cancer in Men: Myths, Early Detection, and Treatment

Prostate cancer accounts for one in four new cancer diagnoses among men in Colombia, making it the most frequently diagnosed malignancy in this demographic, according to public health figures published by the Cuenta de Alto Costo. While localized detection significantly expands curative pathways, systemic taboos, diagnostic silence, and misconceptions regarding clinical screening continue to obstruct early medical intervention.

The Silent Onset: Early-stage prostate cancer frequently develops without causing pain, urinary alterations, or physical discomfort, meaning normal physical sensations cannot rule out the disease.

Early-stage prostate cancer frequently develops without causing pain, urinary alterations, or physical discomfort, meaning normal physical sensations cannot rule out the disease. The Diagnostic Duo: Clinical guidelines emphasize combining a serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test with a digital rectal examination, as approximately 19 percent of patients do not exhibit early PSA elevations.

Clinical guidelines emphasize combining a serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test with a digital rectal examination, as approximately 19 percent of patients do not exhibit early PSA elevations. Survival Stratification: When localized strictly to the prostatic tissue, 100 percent of patients live at five years, contrasting sharply with prognoses once the disease has spread throughout the body.

Epidemiological Burdens and Diagnostic Disparities in Colombia

Public health data compiled by the Cuenta de Alto Costo illustrate a difference in the diagnoses registered in Colombia during 2024. Among new prostate cancer cases staged via the TNM classification system, 41.72 percent presented in stage II, whereas 22.13 percent arrived at stage IV. As internal medicine specialist and Bayer oncology medical lead for the PACA region Liliana Isabel Torres explained during the OnConnecta Latam 2026 conference in Peru, the biological trajectory of the disease remains asymptomatic during its initial stages.

Complementing these findings, reporting by El Tiempo highlights that medical experts categorize the combination of the PSA blood test and the digital rectal exam as the essential “dynamic duo” of screening. Epidemiologist and medical surgeon Rebeca Cáceres noted that roughly 80 percent of prostate tumors develop in the peripheral zone of the glandular tissue. Because the anatomical position of the prostate sits behind the rectum, manual palpation allows clinicians to assess tissue consistency—differentiating healthy, pliable tissue from the hardened or irregular textures indicative of potential malignancy.

Clinical Parameter Early-Stage (Localized) Advanced Stage Five-Year Survival 100% (confined to gland) Variable Primary Modalities Surgery, Radiation therapy Variable Primary Symptoms Typically none N/A

Cultural Taboos, Risk Factors, and Androgen Deprivation Realities

Beyond biological challenges, oncologists at the OnConnecta Latam summit emphasized that cultural resistance remains a major barrier to survival. Stigma surrounding the digital rectal examination—often intertwined with misconceptions regarding masculinity—leads many patients to rely exclusively on blood testing, despite the risk of missing information, as roughly 19 percent of patients do not initially present a significant elevation of the prostate antigen.

Once diagnosed, fears surrounding sexual health often compound patient anxiety. As Cáceres clarified during the oncology panels covered by El Tiempo, localized interventions such as primary surgery or radiation can often lead to a scenario where a patient may spend years without presenting a new evolution, and if they subsequently develop resistance, receive other treatments.

Therapeutic Escalation and Long-Term Disease Management

Modern clinical management involves intensifying therapies. According to medical insights shared by Andean region medical director Juan Diego Franco, current oncological research explores whether aggressive, early interventions can modify disease progression and secure extended survival advantages. By sequentially adapting therapies—transitioning from primary surgical or radiation interventions to secondary treatments upon resistance—some patients maintain long-term disease control spanning 12 to 20 years, often ultimately passing away from unrelated age-related pathologies such as cardiovascular events.

Photo: eltiempo.com

References

Cuenta de Alto Costo. Official Epidemiological Reports on Cancer in Colombia.

OnConnecta Latam 2026 Oncology Proceedings, Peru.

El Tiempo. “Cáncer de próstata: los principales mitos sobre la enfermedad más frecuente en los hombres.”