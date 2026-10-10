Profound Medical and Telix Partner for Prostate Cancer Care Education

Profound Medical Corp. and Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited announced a co-education agreement designed to inform urologists, radiologists, and nuclear medicine physicians about the complementary roles of Telix’s PSMA-PET molecular imaging technologies and Profound’s MRI-guided TULSA-PRO platform across the prostate cancer care continuum.

Understanding the Intersection of Molecular Imaging and Ablation Technology

The collaboration aims to increase clinical awareness of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) informed treatment pathways. By uniting advanced diagnostics with precision therapy, the agreement sets a framework for joint educational initiatives, including medical society meetings, webinars, and clinical case studies. According to Profound Medical, this strategic partnership is intended to expand access to urologists in the United States and internationally, potentially broadening the patient population considered suitable for the TULSA Procedure.

The initiative arrives as medical device and radiopharmaceutical companies increasingly seek ways to align diagnostic capabilities with therapeutic interventions.

Technical Integration and Software Development for Treatment Planning

Beyond educational outreach, Profound is actively developing PSMA-PET and MRI image-fusion capabilities for inclusion in a future release of its Treatment Delivery Console (TDC) software. This planned functionality is intended to allow Telix’s diagnostic data to be integrated directly into TULSA-PRO treatment planning alongside real-time intra-operative magnetic resonance imaging. Mathieu Burtnyk, PhD, Profound’s Chief Technology Officer, noted that approximately 85% of prostate cancers are multifocal, involving two or more distinct lesions, while approximately 15% are unifocal.

Molecular imaging may help identify the 15% to 25% of patients who are candidates for focal ablation, while also assisting physicians in evaluating higher-risk patients who may still qualify for whole-gland ablation. These technological developments target improved patient stratification and personalized ablation boundaries, though the software features remain forward-looking and subject to future release timelines.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeted Diagnostics: PSMA-PET scans act like a molecular GPS, using a radioactive tracer to bind to specific proteins on prostate cancer cells and locate tumors or metastases.

PSMA-PET scans act like a molecular GPS, using a radioactive tracer to bind to specific proteins on prostate cancer cells and locate tumors or metastases. Real-Time Guidance: The TULSA-PRO platform uses MRI guidance to perform incision-free prostate tissue ablation.

The TULSA-PRO platform uses MRI guidance to perform incision-free prostate tissue ablation. Software Fusion: Future software developments intend to combine diagnostic scan data with real-time operating images to help physicians design more customized treatment plans.

Technology / Platform Developer Primary Clinical Function Regulatory Status TULSA-PRO® Profound Medical Corp. MRI-guided, incision-free transurethral ultrasound ablation of prostate tissue FDA cleared in U.S.; approved in Europe, Canada, Saudi Arabia, India, Australia/New Zealand, and the UAE Gozellix® / Illuccix® Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited PSMA-targeting PET molecular imaging agents for prostate cancer detection and staging Commercial-stage diagnostics available in multiple global markets, including U.S. FDA approvals Sonalleve® Profound Medical Corp. MRI-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound FDA HDE in U.S. for osteoid osteomas; approved in Europe, Canada, China, and Saudi Arabia

Contraindications and When to Consult a Doctor

While imaging-informed treatment planning aims to optimize patient selection, advanced ablation procedures and radiopharmaceutical diagnostics carry specific medical considerations. Individuals experiencing urinary symptoms, elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, or a confirmed prostate cancer diagnosis should consult a qualified urologist or oncologist to discuss personalized risk-benefit profiles and appropriate diagnostic pathways.

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Market response to the announcement was reflected in trading metrics tracked during the October 9 session, where Profound’s stock experienced high relative volume. Both companies continue to navigate regulatory and commercial frameworks as they roll out their co-education initiatives across international medical communities.

References

Mazzucchelli R, Scarpelli M, Cheng L, Lopez-Beltran A, Galosi AB, Kirkali Z, Montironi R. Pathology of prostate cancer and focal therapy (‘male lumpectomy’). Anticancer Res. 2009;29:5155-5161.

Profound Medical Corp. Corporate Investor Relations and News Releases. Available via SEC and SEDAR filings.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. Corporate Portfolio and Pipeline Documentation. Available via corporate reporting.