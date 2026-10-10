Vitaal Festival Schoonhoven hosts health checks and fall prevention

The Vitaal Festival Schoonhoven takes place on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Oranjeplaats 45b, offering free health checks, mobility information, and practical lifestyle guidance for seniors and local residents from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM, rtvmiddenholland.nl reported.

The Bottom Line

Visitors can access free health checks, including blood pressure measurements and eye or hearing tests, without prior registration.

A specialized “Smart Floor” will measure individual fall risks by analyzing walking patterns like speed, step size, and balance.

Interactive features include a smoothie-making bicycle designed to promote healthy eating and physical activity through play.

Health Checks and Future Planning at Oranjeplaats

How do you ensure you can keep doing what you love later in life? That central question drives the upcoming Vitaal Festival in Schoonhoven. The free event invites residents, focusing primarily on seniors while welcoming everyone, to explore options for maintaining long-term health and independence.

On-site organizations will present various offerings related to health, support, and active living. Visitors can undergo basic medical screenings such as blood pressure checks and eye or hearing tests. According to the organizers, these evaluations help spot potential issues early.

“Also the vital senior can go there to see: what might be needed in a few years to stay healthy and independent?” Lars Blasweijer of Team Sportservice Krimpenerwaard stated, as reported by rtvmiddenholland.nl. The event also addresses future care needs and support options through information booths like “Praat vandaag over morgen” (Talk today about tomorrow).

Smart Floor Technology Targets Fall Prevention

A primary focus of the festival is fall prevention. Falls among older adults frequently result in severe consequences for personal independence and quality of life.

Jelle Jacobs, involved in local fall prevention courses, noted that a fall carries psychological repercussions beyond physical injury. “Then people become insecure, they move less and their world gets smaller and smaller,” Jacobs told rtvmiddenholland.nl. “We try to improve strength, mobility and balance so that people keep confidence in their own body.”

Attendees can test their personal fall risk using a digital “Smart Floor.” The system analyzes gait characteristics including walking speed, step size, and balance to provide immediate data and advice on next steps.

Simplifying Local Support and Services

While the Krimpenerwaard region offers numerous sport and well-being programs, residents often struggle to locate them. Blasweijer pointed out that the sheer volume of available initiatives can overwhelm people, making it difficult to find the right resources.

The festival consolidates organizations from healthcare, welfare, and sports into a single location. This layout allows attendees to easily discover local activity groups and facilities that support a healthy lifestyle.

Alongside formal consultations, the event incorporates interactive elements such as the “Fiets je eigen smoothie” (Cycle your own smoothie) station. Participants pedal a bicycle connected to a blender mechanism to mix fresh fruit into a drink.

“That doesn’t become a smoothie by itself,” Blasweijer joked to rtvmiddenholland.nl. “So we ask people to get on the bike themselves and start pedaling.”