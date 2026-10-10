Lemaire Bio Hosts Free Artisan Bread Making Workshop

Participants gathered at the “Lemaire Bio” store for a free artisanal bread-making workshop utilizing local ingredients and a traveling mobile oven, as reported by RTBF.

The morning workshop drew an enthusiastic crowd eager to learn traditional baking methods. Participants utilized local flour while receiving hands-on guidance from organizers and fellow community members.

The Bottom Line

Free artisanal bread-making workshops provide hands-on baking education using local ingredients and traveling mobile ovens.

Participants learn proper ingredient ratios and techniques, such as keeping salt and yeast separate during preparation.

The initiative aims to promote short supply chains and encourage consumers to transform raw local products at home.

Hands-On Baking at Lemaire Bio

Ambiance was high at the morning session as attendees jumped into the bread-making process. Motivation remained strong throughout the event as participants sought to master traditional methods.

Participant Julie Legrand noted the appeal of the community setting. J’ai déjà essayé chez moi, mais c’est de pouvoir le faire avec une farine locale et d’apprendre d’autres techniques et avec d’autres personnes, she explained, according to RTBF.

Dirk Schumacher attended the workshop alongside his spouse. Je regarde chez les voisins, mais voilà, ça devrait aller. Surtout, mon épouse va faire le reste alors. Moi, je regarde. C’est un travail d’équipe, he remarked.

Fellow participant Tino Leocat focused on the precision required for successful dough preparation. Bien respecter les conseils de madame, ne pas mélanger le sel avec la levure. J’étais un peu distrait là, mais j’ai repris le coup, je crois, madame. Mais ça va aller, ça va aller, he said with a smile.

Sabine Raskin attended with a colleague to gain practical skills for home cooking. C’est super bien de faire son pain pour pouvoir après continuer à le faire à la maison, pour une question d’économie aussi, et voilà, je trouve ça chouette, she stated.

Essential Ingredients and Local Sourcing

Understanding the core components of bread is the first step in mastering the craft. Ten-year-old participant Lucien easily rattled off the necessary components. Dans un pain, on a besoin de farine, d’eau, du sel et de la levure, he explained.

His mother, Marie Schmets, encouraged his participation to foster a connection with food production. Je pense que c’est important de savoir ce qu’on mange et donc le faire soi-même. C’est un peu le meilleur moyen de savoir ce qu’on mange et de bien manger. Lucien aime toutes les activités manuelles donc c’était l’occasion de l’entraîner avec et de lui donner le goût du faire soi-même, she noted.

Participant Key Contribution / Observation Julie Legrand Emphasized the value of using local flour and learning collaborative techniques. Dirk Schumacher Participated as a team effort alongside his spouse. Tino Leocat Highlighted the importance of keeping salt and yeast separate. Sabine Raskin Joined with a colleague to learn cost-effective home baking. Lucien & Marie Schmets Identified basic ingredients and focused on connecting youth with self-sufficiency.

Promoting Short Supply Chains

Organizers designed the event to highlight regional resources and teach practical culinary skills. Martine Lekane, agriculture and food project manager at the Local Action Group (“Je suis hesbignon.be), detailed the broader goal of the initiative.”

Le circuit court, mais aussi réapprendre, parce que c’est bien de dire qu’il faut consommer local, mais réapprendre à transformer soi-même, c’est hyperimportant. Acheter des produits bruts et pouvoir avoir des petites recettes légères et transformer, Lekane stated.

Mobile Baking and Public Access

Following the preparation phase, the assembled loaves are taken outside for baking. A specialized mobile oven travels across the region to process the dough.

The entire educational event and baking process remain completely free of charge, welcoming participants of all ages from across the community.