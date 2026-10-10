NPR argues foul ball etiquette is an unfair moral trap

In a published commentary on NPR, a writer examines the social pressure surrounding foul balls during the baseball playoffs and argues that spectators face an unfair ethical trap when a souvenir is caught in the stands.

The Incident in Atlanta

During a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, a young man wearing a Dodger jersey secured a foul ball in the stands. Someone seated nearby recorded the moment on video and instructed him to give the ball to a small, preschool-aged boy in a Braves jersey sitting a few rows back.

The fan looked into the camera and addressed millions of social media viewers, stating, I’m sorry, I can’t! I’m not giving it to the kid! I feel bad, but I’m not giving it to the kid! Following the video’s circulation, some online commenters denounced the man for keeping the ball, while others inveighed against the young boy for appearing disappointed.

Philosophy and Public Shaming

To examine the situation, the NPR report sought advice from Nancy Sherman, a professor of philosophy at Georgetown University. Professor Sherman stated, Manners are not morals, and expressed alarm over the public shaming directed at both the man and the boy.

Sherman noted that neither individual was aware their instinctive, personal reactions would become a digital moral exercise. Regarding the fan’s remarks, the professor added, The young guy who caught the ball says, ‘I’m sorry…I feel bad, but I’m not giving it to the kid’… I think that’s a healthy, honest response.

Evaluating the Souvenir Dilemma

The commentary questions what individuals would do if a baseball landed in their hands during a playoff game, weighing the value of keeping a nice souvenir against giving it to a child. The author reflects that a bequeathed ball might soon be abandoned under a bed, though a home run ball struck by a player like Shohei Ohtani could carry significant investment value.

Ultimately, the column suggests that fans heading to a game might pause before reaching for an arcing fly ball and ask themselves whether they truly want to encounter that ethical dilemma.