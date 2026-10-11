New Brain Study Identifies Five Distinct Profiles of Depression

Researchers at the University of Helsinki have uncovered five distinct brain activity patterns among individuals diagnosed with major depressive disorder, revealing that a single clinical diagnosis can stem from fundamentally different biological mechanisms. Utilizing magnetoencephalography to record rapid electrical signals with millisecond precision, the study demonstrates that functional connectivity between brain regions can be either abnormally strong or unusually weak depending on the specific profile.

Decoding the Five Neuro-Functional Profiles in Major Depressive Disorder

The investigation examined brain activity in 263 patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder alongside 75 healthy control participants. By evaluating functional connectivity—a measure of how closely activity in different brain regions is coordinated—the team classified the clinical cohort into five distinct subgroups. Each profile correlates with specific symptom clusters, potentially resolving why prior psychiatric studies have frequently produced conflicting conclusions.

Among individuals in Group 1, brain areas show relatively robust interconnectivity paired with heightened symptom severity across multiple domains, such as anxiety, rumination, depression, and a diminished capacity for daily functioning. In contrast, Group 2 displays relatively weak communication between brain regions alongside milder depressive symptoms. Meanwhile, Group 3 is characterized by reduced connectivity across substantial portions of the brain paired with prominent post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms. Group 4 presents a mixed architecture of unusually strong connections in some brain regions with weaker connections in others, correlating with more severe depression, greater substance abuse problems, and lower overall well-being. Group 5 demonstrates the strongest connections between brain regions of any group, with substance abuse acting as a particularly prominent issue while trauma-related symptoms remain less pronounced than in the other groups.

High-Resolution Magnetoencephalography and Network Synchronization

To capture these differences, the research team deployed magnetoencephalography, an imaging technique that detects extremely faint magnetic fields produced by electrical activity in the brain. Unlike methods that track slower changes associated with brain activity, magnetoencephalography can follow electrical signals as they unfold over extremely short periods. This temporal precision allowed the investigators to analyze not only the strength of functional connectivity but also the frequencies at which brain regions appeared to work together.

Director Satu Palva of the Neuroscience Center at the University of Helsinki noted that monitoring electrical brain activity with millisecond precision helps get closer to what actually happens in the brain at any given moment. The findings indicate that depression may not have a single, consistent biological signature and could involve several distinct patterns of brain function. These physiological divergences help clarify why patients sharing identical diagnostic criteria can experience markedly different biological changes, sometimes even in opposite directions.

Towards Tailored Neuro-Informed Psychiatric Interventions

While the discovery illuminates the biological heterogeneity of depression, the researchers emphasize that these findings are not yet ready for clinical use. Currently, locating an effective treatment for depression may require testing various pharmaceutical options or therapeutic methods and assessing the efficacy of each. Since individuals can react quite differently to identical interventions, pinpointing the most appropriate course of action is not always straightforward. Brain activity measurements could eventually provide additional information to help guide these decisions.

The research was conducted in collaboration with Aalto University as well as the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.

Contraindications and When to Consult a Medical Professional

Depression Profile Group Connectivity Pattern Primary Clinical Features Group 1 Strong Connectivity Severe depression, anxiety, and daily functional impairment Group 2 Weak Connectivity Milder depressive symptoms Group 3 Widespread Weak Connectivity Prominent post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms Group 4 Mixed Connectivity Severe depression, lower well-being, and substance abuse Group 5 Strongest Connectivity Pronounced substance abuse and minimal trauma symptoms

References

University of Helsinki Neuroscience Center.

World Health Organization (WHO, 2025).

Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (HUS).