UK Government Launches Flood Taskforce to Prepare for Winter Weather

Following a record-breaking summer of heat, the UK government launched a new flood taskforce to prepare for extreme winter weather, as the Met Office warns of a heightened risk of wet, windy, and stormy conditions driven by a strengthening El Niño event.

The newly formed group is set to meet this week to assess the nation’s readiness for severe winter weather following months of extreme climate patterns across the country. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) Minister Emma Hardy stated that the government is taking decisive action as the country faces intertwined threats of flood and drought.

Environment Agency Flood Risk Data

Data from the Environment Agency indicates that approximately 6.3 million homes and businesses in England remain at risk of flooding. While the agency notes that flooding is not guaranteed, the odds of repeated storms, prolonged rain, and saturated catchments are higher than average for the upcoming winter.

To combat these growing threats, the government has committed at least £10.5 billion up to 2036. This funding is earmarked to safeguard homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure against the growing threat of flooding.

Defra Taskforce Meeting

Defra is hosting the taskforce’s first meeting on Wednesday. The gathering brings together the Met Office, the Environment Agency, and mayoral authorities, alongside the farming, water, and insurance industries.

Ahead of winter emergencies, the Environment Agency has urged households to check their flood risk, sign up to alerts, and make a flood plan.

Met Office Seasonal Outlook

The push for preparedness comes on the heels of 12 months of extreme weather. The summer of 2026 marked the country’s hottest on record, while the preceding winter brought four named storms—Bram, Goretti, Ingrid, and Chandra—alongside significant flooding events. The Met Office reported that England received 42% more rainfall than its winter average during that period.

Looking ahead, the Met Office’s current seasonal outlook suggests an increased likelihood of wetter-than-average conditions throughout the autumn. Forecasters attribute this trend in part to an El Niño weather event, which is likely to be the strongest in living memory, with its peak not expected until the end of the year.