Deadly Russian Airstrike on Zaporizhzhia Amid Trump and Zelensky Clash Over Sanctions

Twenty people, including three children, were killed in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, October 10, occurring just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement lifting sanctions on Russian diesel exports.

The strike reduced part of a residential building in the industrial city to rubble, injuring 18 others. A six-year-old girl was among the dead in Zaporizhzhia, located less than 30 kilometers from the front lines. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated, “Aujourd’hui, la Russie a fêté la levée des sanctions sur les exportations de diesel en larguant cinq bombes planantes sur des immeubles résidentiels à Zaporijjia”, in one of his most pointed criticisms of the White House yet.

Washington and Kyiv Clash Over Energy Infrastructure and Leadership

The diplomatic friction intensified rapidly following the announcement in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump retorted that Zelensky should immediately halt attacks on Russian refineries. Trump added that the Ukrainians would be better off finding a new leader capable of concluding an agreement, openly suggesting it is time for Ukraine to have a new president.

The U.S. administration pursued the diesel sanctions rollback to cool domestic fuel price spikes driven by ongoing conflict dynamics involving the United States and Iran. Kyiv countered that Washington should instead increase economic pressure on Moscow to force genuine peace negotiations. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham offered total solidarity to the Ukrainian government amid the mounting casualties.

Tensions over energy infrastructure also manifested physically on the ground. Energy grid damage left several sectors of Kyiv and its surrounding region without power, forcing the capital’s metro system to halt operations for the second time in a week. Both nations continued targeting energy assets, with Moscow sustaining its bombardments against Ukraine’s electrical grid while Kyiv targeted domestic Russian refining capacity.

Target / Region Date Casualties & Impact Zaporizhzhia Saturday, Oct 10 20 killed (including 3 children), 18 injured; residential building destroyed. Kramatorsk Wednesday/Thursday At least 30 killed in garrison-city bombardment. Pryluky Mid-week 22 killed in missile strike east of Kyiv. Louhansk Region Saturday, Oct 10 4 killed, 5 injured in Ukrainian strikes on Russian-controlled territory.

Widespread Airstrikes Across Ukrainian Urban Centers

The strike on Zaporizhzhia capped off a particularly lethal week of bombings across multiple Ukrainian regions. Close to 80 civilians died during Russian barrages mid-week, including at least 30 in Kramatorsk and 22 in Pryluky. Local governor Mykhaïlo Semikine confirmed that Russian forces struck multiple sites simultaneously during the early morning hours.

Rescue workers spent hours navigating the wreckage in Zaporizhzhia. Emergency crews pulled survivors from the debris, including one man whose leg was pinned under heavy masonry as he cried out in pain.

Capital city Kyiv faced its most extensive wave of drone and missile assaults since the early days of the war. A daytime missile strike hit a restaurant, injuring seven people, while drones circled the capital continuously. The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed responsibility for hitting a data processing center in Kyiv used for military intelligence, alongside a cargo ship carrying military supplies toward Odessa. Reuters could not independently verify these military claims.

Uncertain Diplomatic Path Forward

The fresh escalation follows high-level discussions in Miami on Friday between Ukrainian, European, and American negotiators attempting to draft a joint peace framework. Reports from Russian state media indicated that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner might travel to Moscow in the coming weeks.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated following a telephone call with Donald Trump that an immediate resumption of formal peace talks remains unlikely. Putin cited ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Moscow as the primary barrier to renewed diplomatic progress.