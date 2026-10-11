Lisedi Nkomo: MSU Student Shot Dead by Ex-Husband in Gweru

Lisedi Nkomo, a 25-year-old fourth-year psychology student at Midlands State University, was shot dead at a boarding house in the Senga neighbourhood of Gweru on October 8, 2026. Zimbabwean police have launched a manhunt for Godknows Muleya, who is named as the suspect in the fatal shooting.

The Fatal Dispute at KMP Boarding House

The incident unfolded around 5:00 PM at KMP Boarding House. According to details shared by national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the suspect arrived at the premises roughly two hours before the shooting and engaged in a dispute with the victim. Witnesses saw the suspect and Nkomo tussling over her phone.

After neighbours investigated the noise, the suspect confiscated their mobile devices, threw them into a toilet, confined the residents inside, and then escaped. The victim was shot once in the forehead during the dispute. Following the shooting, Muleya fled the scene and remains at large.

Manhunt and Ongoing Police Investigation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Godknows Muleya to contact their nearest police station immediately. Authorities noted that the suspect is believed to have links with Binga.

Photo: iharare.com

This tragedy has drawn widespread concern over the violent death of the undergraduate, even as officers persist with their search for the fugitive. As law enforcement agencies continue their search, the university community confronts the sudden loss of a senior student nearing the completion of her degree.

Incident Detail Reported Fact Victim Lisedi Nkomo (25, MSU Psychology student) Date & Time October 8, 2026, approximately 5:00 PM Location KMP Boarding House, Senga neighbourhood, Gweru Suspect Godknows Muleya (linked to Binga) Investigating Authority Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)

Police emphasize that the investigation remains active as detectives gather witness statements and track the suspect’s movements following his escape from the Senga boarding house.