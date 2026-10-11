Why So Many Children Aren’t Toilet-Trained Before Starting School

Almost a third of children starting school in the West Midlands last year were not fully toilet-trained, according to a survey by the charity Kindred Squared. As families prepare for the new academic year, data shows that 42% of those arriving in reception were deemed not school-ready by primary school staff, highlighting a widespread developmental hurdle.

The Bottom Line

Nearly one-third of children entering reception in the West Midlands region last year lacked full potty-training.

A pilot program in York successfully cut the number of non-toilet-trained new pupils by nearly half through targeted workshops and family guides.

Regional Surveys and the Solihull Pilot Rollout

The scale of the issue prompted Kindred Squared to expand its potty-training scheme to Solihull. The initiative introduces increased training for nurseries, schools, and professionals alongside direct resources for families. This builds on a pilot launched in April in York, where parents were sent potty-training and school readiness guides with their offers of a school place. Workshops held across GPs, pharmacies, libraries, and community hubs helped reduce the rate of non-toilet-trained children starting reception by almost half.

For some households, the approach of the school term brings a basic logistical hurdle alongside the usual uniform shopping and label-making. Yet early years specialists argue that toileting is only one piece of a much larger developmental puzzle. Ruth Lu-Quee, an early years specialist based in Wolverhampton and founder of My Mummy Teacher, emphasized that preparation involves broader daily independence.

“We want to be setting the foundations. Can they talk and have conversations? Are you reading stories to them? Are they moving their bodies? Because all of those things are what then underpin the skills to be able to learn, practising everyday independence. Can they hang their coat or can they take their socks off?” Lu-Quee noted. She cautioned against turning school readiness into an inflexible checklist that burdens families or creates a false sense of failure if children develop at different paces, stating plainly that childhood is not a race.

The Hidden Complexities of Stool Withholding

Behind the statistics lie complex emotional and physical barriers for young children. Rachel, a mother-of-two from Nottinghamshire, experienced these difficulties firsthand with her son, who struggled with stool withholding around age three. Despite her professional background, navigating the problem as a parent proved entirely different. “I’d say as a teacher, I feel I’m quite an informed parent in this area. So I was thinking, ‘I know what’s going on but I don’t know what to do’,” she said, adding that the intense effort required should never be mistaken for parental laziness.

Rachel noted that her family faced delays in accessing funded support, waiting until the end of her son’s reception year before receiving help. Now eight years old, her son is awaiting an assessment for ADHD, a condition she believes affected his early development. She also pointed out that withholding behaviors can be linked to trauma, physical pain, or embarrassment following an accident at nursery.

Health Visitor Insights on Toilet Fear

Medical professionals echo the need for patience and diagnostic curiosity when dealing with recurring toilet accidents. Helen Davies, a health visitor and children’s nurse based in Stafford, explained that repeated accidents often signal an underlying fear of the bathroom environment.

Photo: yahoo.com

“A child who is struggling may be frightened of the toilet, withholding poo or experiencing constipation. Repeated accidents should prompt curiosity about what is getting in the way rather than an assumption that parents have not tried hard enough,” Davies stated.

Region / Initiative Key Finding or Intervention Reported Result West Midlands (Kindred Squared Survey) Proportion of children arriving at reception not fully toilet-trained Nearly one-third of incoming pupils affected York Pilot Project Distribution of guides, workshops via pharmacies, libraries, GPs, and community hubs Non-toilet-trained children starting reception fell by almost half Solihull Rollout Expansion of charity’s potty-training scheme and increased nursery training Ongoing implementation following regional pilot success

As local authorities continue rolling out support programs, experts maintain that addressing the root causes of toileting delays requires removing stigma and understanding individual children’s needs.