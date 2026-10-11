Olivia O’Brien Says She Learned of Pete Davidson Breakup From Tabloid

Musician Olivia O’Brien revealed via Instagram that she learned her 2020 relationship with comedian Pete Davidson had ended when she saw a Snapchat notification from the Daily Mail reporting he had gone public with a new partner. The disclosure followed Davidson’s viral Variety interview criticizing influencer and OnlyFans culture.

The Bottom Line

Olivia O’Brien stated in an Instagram comment that she discovered her breakup with Pete Davidson in 2020 through a Daily Mail notification on Snapchat.

The revelation surfaced as Davidson faced heavy online discourse following a Variety interview where he disparaged influencer earnings and OnlyFans creators.

Davidson’s representative previously denied a similar 2022 account from O’Brien regarding the nature and ending of their 2020 relationship.

The Instagram Comment That Revived a 2020 Breakup Narrative

The latest chapter in public scrutiny surrounding Pete Davidson unfolded when singer Olivia O’Brien joined an Instagram comment section to air grievances about her past relationship with the comedian. Writing under a post by business and culture creator Rachel Lowenstein—who argued that Davidson’s recent media remarks stemmed from a disdain for women—O’Brien described an abrupt end to their time together.

“I was dating him in 2020 and found out we were no longer together by seeing on snapchat daily mail that he went public with a more famous woman lmaooo. he is an absolute joke of a human being,” O’Brien penned this remark, which has gathered upwards of 5,000 likes and remains pinned since the time of publication. She expressed disbelief over the timeline, adding in a separate comment that she was unsure how Davidson found time to move on given their constant communication.

Contrasting Accounts of Past Romances and Industry Repercussions

O’Brien’s public remarks echo sentiments she previously shared on the “BFFs” podcast in 2022, where she alleged that Davidson ended their 2020 arrangement via text message. At the time of the podcast appearance, a representative for Davidson denied the narrative to E! News, asserting that the pair “were friends and hung out a few times” and that “there is no truth to this.”

The situation mirrors previous public accounts from other former partners of the comedian. In her 2020 essay collection, Cazzie David detailed discovering that Davidson had moved on to a relationship with Ariana Grande a day after he ended their relationship. These previously seen reports surface during a tumultuous year for Davidson, whose separation from Elsie Hewitt—the mother of his daughter Scottie Rose—occurred in May, just five months following the infant’s birth.

Event / Milestone Context & Details 2020 Relationship End O’Brien stated she learned of the split via a Daily Mail Snapchat notification. Variety Interview Backlash Davidson criticized influencer earnings and OnlyFans creators, sparking widespread digital discourse. OnlyFans Public Response OnlyFans star Sophie Rain challenged Davidson publicly in response to his remarks.

The Variety Interview That Triggered the Digital Backlash

The renewed scrutiny on O’Brien’s 2020 claims directly stems from Davidson’s controversial sit-down with Variety. During the interview, the comedian targeted modern digital entrepreneurship, specifically calling out OnlyFans models and dismissing TikTok dance trends as “insane and lame.”

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Davidson’s remarks drew sharp pushback from prominent figures within the digital creator economy. Sophie Rain, one of the site’s top earners, told the New York Post that the comedian’s comments “sounded pretty targeted,” issuing a public challenge: “If it’s really that easy, he should go do it.” As digital creators and entertainment commentators continue to debate the broader implications of Davidson’s critique, the intersection of traditional comedy and modern creator culture remains a focal point of online friction.