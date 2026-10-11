SSGC wins gold medals at National Road Cycling Championship

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) secured multiple gold medals as the 10th National Road Cycling Championship commenced at Bahria Town Karachi on Friday, with Ali Ilyas and Rabia Gharib claiming top honors in the elite men’s and women’s individual time trials, according to The Express Tribune.

Elite Time Trial Dominance in Karachi

Ali Ilyas set the pace for SSGC in the elite men’s individual time trial, taking the gold medal on Friday. Muhammad Bilal of Army finished second behind Ilyas, while Ahmad Zaib Malik of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed the bronze. In the elite women’s event, Rabia Gharib matched her teammate’s success by securing gold for SSGC. Zainab Rizwan of the Pakistan Cycling Academy finished second, and Muskan Aslam of Army rounded out the podium in third.

The competition brought together departmental, institutional, and provincial cycling teams from across the country. Col Aamir Hanif officially inaugurated the multi-day championship at Bahria Town.

Team and Junior Category Results

SSGC extended its authority into the team events, capturing gold in the men’s team time trial. Army took second place, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured third. Meanwhile, in the junior men’s individual time trial, Zeeshan of Army claimed top honors. Muhammad Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earned silver, and Nisar of Punjab took bronze.

Event Gold Medalist Team / Affiliation Elite Men’s Time Trial Ali Ilyas SSGC Elite Women’s Time Trial Rabia Gharib SSGC Junior Men’s Time Trial Zeeshan Army Men’s Team Time Trial Team SSGC SSGC

In the women’s junior category, Noor Fatima of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) won gold. Ali Saba of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed silver, and Rahmat of Sindh finished with bronze.

Masters Category Standings

The masters events featured competitive finishes across age divisions. Faisal Gharib added another gold for SSGC in the Masters 50-plus category. Rehan Haider of Islamabad finished second, and Sher Muhammad of Balochistan took third.

Wazeer Ahmed secured an additional gold for SSGC in the men’s masters category for riders under 48 years. Ghulam Abbas of Army took silver, while Wazeer Muhammad of Crank Addict finished in third place.