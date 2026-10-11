Maple Leafs Beat Avalanche as Nylander Ties Career High with Five Points

William Nylander tied a career-high with five points, notching two goals and three assists, as the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a high-scoring victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, October 11, 2026. Auston Matthews added two goals and two assists for Toronto, while Nathan MacKinnon scored twice for Colorado in their first home loss of the season.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Elite DFS Ceiling: William Nylander’s five-point explosion solidifies his elite stacking value in daily fantasy formats, alongside linemate Auston Matthews.

Tactical Breakdown and Special Teams Struggles

The pace at Ball Arena was frenetic from the drop, testing both defensive structures and special teams units early. Toronto opened the scoring just 3:03 into the contest when Nick Blankenburg found the back of the net to give the visitors a 1.0 advantage, as reported by sportsnet.ca. Colorado responded midway through the first period courtesy of a bull-rush through the Toronto defense by Nathan MacKinnon, who later added a second marker to put the Avalanche ahead 2.1.

The inflection point of the fixture arrived in the second frame. Following a high-sticking minor assessed to Jaden Schwartz, Nylander capitalized just 19 seconds into the man-advantage. That strike marked the first power-play goal surrendered by the Avalanche all season.

Second-Period Surge and Roster Adjustments

Toronto capitalized on its depth and tactical adjustments during a decisive flurry late in the second period. Nylander struck for his second of the night at 16:47, evening the score at 3-3. Moments later, Easton Cowan delivered a one-timer past the goaltender off a crisp feed from Morgan Rielly at 17:33 to vault the Maple Leafs ahead.

Photo: NHL.com

Operating with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen due to John Tavares’s absence for the birth of his son, Toronto’s lineup adjustments required careful navigation of the backend rotation as outlined by Maple Leaf Hot Stove. Colorado’s power play finished an uncharacteristic 0-for-5 on the evening, a sequence that notably featured eight seconds of a 5-on-3 disadvantage early in the second period that failed to generate sustained offensive zone pressure.

Player Team Goals Assists Total Points William Nylander Toronto Maple Leafs 2 3 5 Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs 2 2 4 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche 2 0 2 Brock Nelson Colorado Avalanche 1 0 1

Closing Out the Road Fixture

Matthews cemented the victory in the final twenty minutes. He extended Toronto’s cushion to 5-3 with a power-play marker midway through the third period, before icing the contest with an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation play. The win brings an alternating pattern of wins and losses for Toronto at the early stage of the 2026-27 campaign.

Photo: ESPN

With this matchup concluded, the Maple Leafs wrap up their three-game road trip against Utah on Tuesday night, while the Avalanche travel to face the Dallas Stars on the same evening.

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