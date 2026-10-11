Racing Club Narbonnais suffers 14-57 home defeat to Oyonnax

Following a crushing 14-57 home defeat to league leaders Oyonnax at the Parc des Sports, Racing Club Narbonnais faces intense scrutiny after managing 57% possession yet suffering their heaviest loss of the Pro D2 season.

A Stifled Attack Despite Dominating Possession

The statistical profile of the match paints a perplexing picture for the Audois staff. Narbonne secured 57% of the possession—their highest total of the 2026 campaign—yet completely failed to translate that territorial control into sustained pressure.

Instead of utilizing the width of the pitch, the orange and black fell into a predictable, sterile rhythm, coughing up 15 turnovers. Oyonnax eagerly feasted on those handling errors.

“We’ve given them pretty much everything, and they’re feeding off our mistakes. We need to realize that we need to work harder and be more ambitious in our game and in our defense too.” scrum-half Imanol Biscay told lindependant.fr following the fixture.

The defensive frailties compounded the offensive stagnation. Narbonne missed 31 tackles, allowing eight tries to cross their whitewash.

“We’re missing all the plating on Earth,” manager Jacques Delmas fumed to lindependant.fr.

The Missing “Racing Flair” and Tactical Frustration

The core frustration within the squad stems not from a lack of physical tools, but an outright refusal to express themselves until the match was out of reach. Narbonne finally ignited around the 30th minute, crossing the try line through Axel Bévia, Solomon Alaimalo, and Dan Jooste, but the brief burst proved too little, too late.

Third-rower Naël Souid did not hide his exasperation when speaking with lindependant.fr, pointing out that the defensive spaces were visible from the opening whistle. “Despite the lack of power, we’re not playing rugby. Sure, we could have scored several tries. I don’t know if we’re not taking risks, but we’re not playing. That’s our philosophy, the game. That’s what frustrates me the most, we didn’t try. Except for ten minutes, and we scored 14 points.” Souid noted.

Manager Jacques Delmas echoed that stark assessment of the team’s psychological block, describing the tactical execution as an “flat electroencephalogram” during the opening half-hour.

Metric Racing Club Narbonnais Oyonnax Rugby Possession 57% 43% Points Conceded (Season Total) 247 — Tries Conceded in Match 8 — Missed Tackles 31 — Turnovers Conceded 15 —

Looking Ahead to Colomiers on the Synthetic Turf

With the dust settling on a disastrous night at the Parc des Sports, Narbonne must quickly recalibrate. The schedule offers no respite, with an upcoming trip to face Colomiers.

The fixture at Colomiers presents a unique tactical shift, played on a synthetic surface designed for high-speed, expansive movement. It is an environment that could either expose Narbonne’s defensive frailties further or unlock the elusive “Racing Flair” the players desperately want to showcase.

“It’s twice as fast on synthetic turf. It’s up to us to impose our game, to go out there with the conviction to enjoy ourselves, to play and to do a little bit of ‘Racing Flair’, that’s where we’re at our best.” Biscay emphasized to lindependant.fr.

Delmas maintained a measured perspective, telling lindependant.fr that the group is far from finished, though an immediate behavioral shift on the pitch is non-negotiable.