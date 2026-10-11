Charli xcx Brings Out Tinashe for Surprise Performance at Austin City Limits Festival

Charli XCX surprised Austin City Limits Festival attendees on Friday, October 9, 2026, by bringing out Tinashe during her headlining set at Zilker Park. billboard.com reported that Tinashe joined the British pop star to perform two tracks from her newly released album Popstar, marking a major live collaboration between the two artists.

The Austin City Limits Surprise

Charli XCX welcomed Tinashe to the stage during her Friday headlining performance at Zilker Park for the 2026 Austin City Limits Festival.

Tinashe delivered the live debut of “Nobody Wanna Dance Anymore” alongside the dance-pop standout “Melatonin” from her album Popstar.

The surprise appearance followed a backstage social media tease earlier in the day and preceded the final weekend of the festival’s 25th-anniversary run.

Decade-Long Collaboration History

The shared stage appearance extends a creative relationship that began over a decade ago. billboard.com noted that Charli and Tinashe first collaborated in 2015 when both appeared alongside Ty Dolla $ign on the track “Drop That Kitty.” The two artists subsequently reunited in 2024 for a remix of “B2B,” which featured on Charli’s expanded release Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat. Rolling Stone added that Charli hinted at the ACL Festival guest spot earlier on Friday by sharing a video on Instagram Stories of the pair dancing backstage to their 2015 collaboration.

Milestone Chart Success for Popstar

Tinashe’s appearance at Zilker Park coincides with a career milestone for the singer. According to billboard.com, Popstar debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 in early October, marking her highest-charting album to date and her first top 10 appearance on the chart. Rolling Stone highlighted that the release serves as her eighth studio album, arriving after a dozen years in the industry. Tinashe previously peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 with her 2014 major-label debut, Aquarius.

Album Title Release Year Billboard 200 Peak Position Aquarius 2014 No. 17 Nightride — No. 89 Joyride — No. 58 Quantum Baby 2024 No. 199 Popstar 2026 No. 6

Festival Lineup and Upcoming Sets

The 25th anniversary edition of the Austin City Limits Festival continues through the weekend following Charli XCX’s Friday headlining slot. billboard.com reported that Saturday, October 10, features headlining performances by RÜFÜS DU SOL, Lorde, Lola Young and Young Miko. Closing sets on Sunday, October 11, will feature Twenty One Pilots, The xx, Geese, and Sofi Tukker.