Residents Confront Oppidan Over Hanover Animal Shelter Protections

Dozens of residents confronted data center developer Oppidan at a heated community meeting on Thursday, demanding stronger protections for the shelter’s rescue dogs. The project, which straddles the Hanover-Ashland border, has already faced local pushback over noise, traffic, and proximity to animal walking trails.

Hanover Humane Society Pushes Back Against Oppidan

Oppidan proposed a 6-foot fence and landscaping buffers, but shelter leaders say rescue dogs remain too frightened by construction noise to use alternative walking routes.

Hanover planners urged the developer in a September 3 letter to shrink the warehouse footprint, add sound protections, and reconsider traffic projections.

A July traffic study projects 670 vehicle trips each weekday from the planned warehouses, though Ashland officials confirm no noise study has been submitted yet.

Community Confrontation Over Construction Impact

The tension between local community needs and industrial development boiled over when residents packed a meeting to challenge Oppidan’s ongoing work. The developer is currently building an approved data center alongside separate warehouse projects spanning the Hanover-Ashland border, as reported by WWBT and detailed by Axios Richmond. For the Hanover Humane Society, the construction noise has directly disrupted daily operations. Rescue dogs are reportedly too frightened by nearby industrial activity to cross bridges leading to alternative walking trails, according to shelter operations director Andrew Paine.

Developer Proposals Fall Short for Shelter Animals

In response to growing community pressure, Oppidan offered to install a 6-foot fence and physical buffers around the perimeter. Shelter leadership immediately dismissed these measures as inadequate. Instead, the Humane Society demands that the proposed heavy truck route be relocated away from the dog walking trail, or that a professionally designed sound barrier be constructed to dampen the disruptive industrial noise.

Project Element Developer Proposal Shelter & Planner Demands Perimeter Security 6-foot fence and buffers Relocated truck route or professional sound barrier Project Traffic 670 weekday vehicle trips (July study) Reconsidered traffic projections and scaled-down footprint Regulatory Review Pending warehouse approvals in Hanover and Ashland Sound study submission and revised project plans

Planning Departments Await Revised Site Plans

While the warehouses still require formal approval from both Hanover and Ashland authorities, hearing dates have not yet been scheduled. Municipal oversight bodies are already pressing the developer for significant adjustments. Hanover planning director Jo Ann Hunter and Ashland planning director Mike Craig both confirmed that Oppidan is actively considering revisions following the community pushback. Ashland planning director Mike Craig noted to Axios that no official noise study has been submitted by the developer.

Although Oppidan agreed to discuss alternative mitigation strategies with the Humane Society, a definitive meeting date had not been scheduled as of Friday, October 9, 2026. Oppidan did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Axios, leaving local planners waiting for updated site plans before finalizing their municipal reviews.