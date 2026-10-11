Karlos Vémola debuted his relationship with Monika on social media

Karlos Vémola has officially debuted his relationship with a woman named Monika on social media, following his split from Lela Vémola.

The Bottom Line

Karlos Vémola posted the first official photo with his new partner Monika on his social media profile.

Lela Vémola shared an emotional video detailing that all three of their children—Lilinka, Rocky, and Arnold—fell ill with high fevers and coughs following a weekend spent at their father’s home, as reported by Život v Česku.

The Social Media Reveal Following the Split

The transition in Karlos Vémola’s personal life has played out rapidly across Czech media outlets. After months of speculation regarding his separation from Lela, Karlos bypassed rumors by publishing a photograph with Monika, an influencer whose Instagram handle is @monika___naomi, as noted by Centrum.cz. Monika is not an entirely unfamiliar face to followers of the fighter; she previously accompanied Karlos to several tournaments, including a public appearance at an Oktagon galavečer in Frankfurt where she sat near his son, and an earlier event called Illuminate, according to Centrum.cz.

The confirmation of the relationship coincides with an intricate web of public scheduling and domestic friction. According to details reported by Život v Česku, Lela Vémola brought their three children and their belongings to Karlos’s residence on a Friday afternoon. Shortly after Lela departed, Monika arrived at the home to watch the children while Karlos drove a leased Rolls-Royce into the center of Prague to visit the Kozička venue in Kozí Street, as outlined by Centrum.cz.

Health Struggles and Contrasting Nightlife Activity

The weekend visitation took a distressing turn when the children returned to their mother. Lela published an emotional video on social media detailing that Lilinka, Rocky, and Arnold had all contracted severe illnesses featuring high fevers reaching forty degrees Celsius, persistent coughs, and runny noses, requiring a doctor to prescribe antibiotics, as reported by Život v Česku. In the video, Lela emphasized her responsibility in nursing them back to health at home, a remark that carried a sharp subtext given the prior weekend arrangement.

However, the narrative shifted days later when Lela herself stepped out into the Prague social scene. Blesk.cz reported that Lela attended the release party for singer Jan Bendig and fourteen-year-old singer Victoria’s new track “Ztrácíš” at the Yuzu Asian Fusion establishment. Wearing a white suit, she mingled with public personalities like Dominika Myslivcová and Jan Solfronek, having arranged for a nanny a month in advance to manage her childcare responsibilities.

Photo: Expres.cz

Individual Reported Event / Activity Primary Sourced Outlet Karlos Vémola Published first official photo with Monika; visited Prague venue while children were watched by Monika. MMA Shorties, Centrum.cz Lela Vémola Cared for three sick children before attending a music video launch party in Prague. Život v Česku, Blesk.cz Monika Naomi Accompanied Karlos to tournaments and stayed at the Vémoland residence to look after the children. MMA Shorties, Centrum.cz

Looking Ahead to Oktagon 95

Amid the domestic developments, Karlos Vémola maintains his focus on the upcoming combat sports calendar.

Drawing on his own history of facing Kincl twice and training regularly with Humburger, Karlos assessed the matchup’s dynamics. He noted that while Kincl holds superior all-round qualities in striking, grappling, and fight IQ, Humburger possesses a relentless heart that cannot be taught in training. Predicting that Kincl will rely on his veteran intelligence to avoid a chaotic brawl, Karlos nevertheless acknowledged that if Humburger forces a relentless forward pace with heavy punches, he could potentially upset the odds.