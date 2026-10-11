Alabama vs Georgia Live Updates No 6 Crimson Tide Meet No 2 Bulldogs in SEC Clash

No. 2 Georgia meets No. 6 Alabama in a marquee SEC clash at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night, October 10, 2026.

Hurricane Isaias Alters Gameday Operations in Tuscaloosa

Tropical weather has thoroughly disrupted the buildup to one of the biggest regular-season games of the 2026 college football campaign. While Southeastern Conference officials maintained that the game would be played on time at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, the campus atmosphere in Tuscaloosa underwent a radical transformation.

University of Alabama administrators pushed back parking lots, campus shuttles, and tailgating operations to noon local time. Officials barred corporate vendors, including Gameday Done Right, from setting up on the Quad. ESPN took the step of relocating its pregame broadcast out of the elements and inside Coleman Coliseum, where fans were permitted to begin lining up at 5:15 a.m. before the north and east doors opened at 5:30 a.m. Meanwhile, Donald Trump announced on his social media account that he would stay away from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Georgia’s campus in Athens is positioned about 275 miles east of Alabama’s campus in Tuscaloosa, and Leland Barrow, associate sports communications director for the Bulldogs, confirmed that the team’s travel plan remained unchanged and on schedule. Other institutions adjusted schedules well ahead of kickoff, as the Southwestern Athletic Conference moved Florida A&M’s game against Alabama State up one day to a Friday morning start.

“Based on the fact that a huge Hurricane/Storm is coming, it is important to have our wonderful First Responders, Law Enforcement, and others, focused on that Storm, and in no way be thinking about the safety, or presence, of the President of the United States, ME! Therefore, I will miss that potentially unbelievable Game, Alabama vs. Georgia. But, hopefully, the Game will go on despite the weather! I will be visiting both of those Teams at a later date.” Donald Trump, via social media

Bryant-Denny Stadium Showdown Between Undefeated Rivals

Both powerhouse programs enter the primetime matchup sporting unblemished 5-0 records, with each squad sitting at 3-0 in conference play. The stakes stretch far beyond local bragging rights, carrying enormous weight for the College Football Playoff race and the SEC championship picture. For Alabama, the contest offers a chance to make a definitive statement during the Kalen DeBoer era.

Photo: Fox News

Bookmakers installed Alabama as a narrow 1.5-point home favorite with DraftKings listing the Crimson Tide at -122 on the moneyline and Georgia at +102. The over/under total dropped from 56.5 to 51.5 points as analysts factored in the soggy field conditions and elite defenses, according to Betting Analyst Rob Paul on Covers.

Statistical Profiles and Weather-Impacted Game Plans

Both coaching staffs spent the week preparing for a messy contest without the ability to simulate hurricane conditions on the practice field.

🔴 LIVE: Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide | NCAA Football Game Night

Georgia coach Kirby Smart noted that his team focused on educating players and reviewing how past squads managed wet elements. Across the sideline, Alabama incorporated wet-ball drills into team reps for the second consecutive week.

Team Record Key Offensive Stat Defensive Ranking / Note Georgia Bulldogs 5-0 198.3 rushing yards per game (28th nationally) Allowed only 67 total points through five games; SP+ No. 1 defense Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 287.4 passing yards per game (22nd nationally) 16 sacks this season, tied for 9th nationally

Both Georgia and Alabama rank quite well in the rushing attack, with the Bulldogs averaging 198.3 rushing yards per game on 34.3 attempts to rank 28th in the country, while the Crimson Tide put up 186.4 rushing yards per game on 38.4 attempts to rank 38th. Through the air, Alabama throws 27.2 times per contest while Georgia averages 26.3 passes. Stockton has thrown for 1,049 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, completing 25 of 32 passes for 295 yards and three scores in a 38-14 victory over Vanderbilt. Russell enters the matchup with 1,414 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, coming off a 285-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 56-23 win against Mississippi State.

Viewing and Streaming Options for Cord-Cutters

The national broadcast airs on ABC and ESPN, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans seeking live streaming alternatives can access the matchup through several digital platforms offering free trials or subscriber packages.

Photo: Business Insider

DirecTV: Available via streaming packages starting with a five-day free trial, with standard pricing at $64.99 a month after introductory discounts.

Available via streaming packages starting with a five-day free trial, with standard pricing at $64.99 a month after introductory discounts. Fubo: Carries ESPN in its Core and Ultra packages with a five-day free trial, renewing at $63.99 for the first month of Core ($88.99 monthly thereafter) and $68.99 for the first month of Ultra ($98.99 monthly starting with month two), according to Rolling Stone product guides.

Carries ESPN in its Core and Ultra packages with a five-day free trial, renewing at $63.99 for the first month of Core ($88.99 monthly thereafter) and $68.99 for the first month of Ultra ($98.99 monthly starting with month two), according to Rolling Stone product guides. Hulu + Live TV: Features ABC and ESPN within its 100-plus channel lineup for $49.99 for the first month before moving to $99.99 monthly.

Features ABC and ESPN within its 100-plus channel lineup for $49.99 for the first month before moving to $99.99 monthly. ESPN Unlimited: Direct streaming counterpart priced at $29.99 a month or $229.99 a year, providing access to all ESPN-related networks without a free trial option.