How to Watch Tulsa vs. Navy: College Football Live Stream and TV Channel

Tulsa and Navy each hope to put an end to their losing runs in Annapolis on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM EDT on Saturday, October 10, 2026. The matchup will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network, with live streaming options available through platforms like Fubo for fans looking to watch the action without cable.

As the 1-3 Navy Midshipmen prepare to host the Golden Hurricane, they find themselves bringing up the rear in the American Conference. Navy has lost three in a row since opening the 2026 college football season with a win over Towson. Meanwhile, Tulsa enters the weekend with a 3-2 record after starting the campaign with back-to-back wins, though the team has cooled off significantly in recent weeks.

Tulsa’s most recent outing ended in a devastating 45-44 overtime defeat to North Texas, a game that marked the return of sophomore quarterback Baylor Hayes. Hayes had missed two games while recovering from an injury sustained during an earlier victory at Sam Houston, forcing Dexter Williams II to step in under center during his absence. On the other sideline, Navy quarterback Jackson Gutierrez has anchored the ground game, co-leading the team’s rushing touchdown charts with four scores alongside fellow quarterback Braxton Woodson. Gutierrez recorded Navy’s only touchdown during a 14-9 rivalry loss to Air Force, marking his third passing score of the season.

Matchup Statistics and Rushing Dynamics

The ground attack could prove decisive as Navy faces a Tulsa rush defense that currently ranks 62nd in the nation, yielding an average of 133.2 rushing yards per game. By contrast, the Midshipmen showcase a sturdier defensive front against the run, allowing just 2.5 yards per carry. This defensive disparity may force Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb to adjust his offensive scheme.

Photo: whereisthegame.com

Historically, the series favors the squad from Annapolis, with Navy claiming victory in eight of the last nine meetings between the two programs. Fans aiming to catch the game can tune in via traditional television channels or utilize digital platforms.

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Saturday, October 10, 2026 Time: 3:30 PM EDT

3:30 PM EDT Location: Annapolis

Annapolis TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Broadcasting and Streaming Options

Viewers seeking alternative viewing methods can access the broadcast through live TV streaming services. The broadcast schedule includes CBSSN, Paramount+, ESPN+, and FuboTV. Streaming providers such as Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM offer access to sports channels without requiring a traditional cable contract, though regional restrictions may apply depending on the subscriber’s location.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Both programs will look to rectify recent struggles when they take the field, with conference standing implications hanging in the balance as the mid-point of the 2026 season approaches.