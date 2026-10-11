16-Year-Old Arminius Rolle Wins First Professional Boxing Title

Sixteen-year-old Berlin native Arminius Rolle captured the International German Championship in the super-lightweight division on October 10, 2026, defeating six-year-older opponent Amijan Sepic by a ninth-round technical knockout in Aschersleben to secure his first professional boxing title.

The Breakthrough Night in Aschersleben

Stepping into the ring at the Ballhaus Arena in Aschersleben, Arminius Rolle faced the longest assignment of his career. Scheduled for ten rounds for the very first time, the 16-year-old Berliner traded blows with Bosnia’s Amijan Sepic before securing the stoppage in the ninth round. SPORT1 reported that the victory elevates the teenager to his first professional belt, cementing a career trajectory that began with his professional debut in the summer of 2025.

The event drew up to 1,500 spectators to the venue, with live broadcasts managed by the Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR) and the Sportschau. Rolle entered the bout carrying an undefeated record, having won all of his previous six professional fights, five of them by knockout. Operating under the guidance of his father, former professional boxer Robert Rolle, the youngest professional boxer in the country navigated the championship distance.

Balancing Elite Athletic Ambitions and Academics

Away from the canvas, Rolle maintains a rigorous academic schedule that runs parallel to his training camps. The Neukölln resident attends the eleventh grade, with plans to complete his Abitur examinations within two years before pursuing a degree in medicine.

Before his transition to the professional boxing circuit, Rolle established himself by claiming two junior world titles in chessboxing—a hybrid discipline that pairs intellectual strategy at the chessboard with physical hardness in the ring.

Fighter Age Hometown Division Key Accolade Arminius’ role 16 Berlin-Neukölln Super-lightweight Int. German Champion Amijan Sepic 22 Bosnia Super-lightweight Challenger

Broader SES Fight Card Context

Rolle’s championship victory served as a showcase moment within a larger SES Boxing promotional card that featured established and rising names. Among them, 23-year-old WBO Junior World Champion Julian Vogel stepped into the super-welterweight division to challenge France’s Bakari Diallo for the IBF Youth World Title, debuting under new head coach Georg Bramowski. The evening also featured bouts involving Artur Reis, Michel Dobler, Max Suske, and representatives from Team Deutschland.

Despite the rising media attention, Rolle remains measured about external expectations. Speaking to SPORT1 prior to the opening bell, the young champion rejected labels placing him as the definitive future of German boxing. That is a huge step for me, Rolle said regarding the title opportunity, while acknowledging the historical significance of the bout. With the belt secured and his undefeated ledger intact, Rolle continues his career.

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