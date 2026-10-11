Luis Enrique Praises PSG’s Resilience After Le Mans Win

Paris Saint-Germain secured a 3-1 victory against Le Mans at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, September 10, during the sixth round of Ligue 1 fixtures, though manager Luis Enrique admitted the encounter proved far more difficult than the final scoreline suggests. The result keeps the capital club in winning momentum ahead of a demanding upcoming schedule that features a UEFA Champions League trip to face Manchester City on Wednesday, September 14, followed by domestic and European fixtures against Strasbourg, Barcelona, and Lyon, as lefigaro.fr reported.

Luis Enrique Praises Opponent’s Courage

Luis Enrique opened his post-match remarks by praising the visiting side and their tactical setup. Le figaro.fr noted that the Parisian manager explicitly congratulated Le Mans coach Patrick Videira for the courage and quality of play his team brought to the pitch. Ouest-france.fr corroborated this assessment, highlighting that the Spanish technician described the opposition as very brave and well-organized. The match began positively for the hosts, who established an early advantage. Lucas Beraldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot. However, Luis Enrique pointed to a sequence of three or four subsequent mistakes that allowed Le Mans back into the contest, culminating in an equalizing goal that created the most difficult phase of the evening for the reigning champions.

Squad Rotation and Late Surge

To navigate the congested fixture list following the international break, Luis Enrique rotated his squad. This meant fielding a lineup of players unaccustomed to starting alongside one another, a factor that complicated the team’s cohesion. Despite those early disruptions, Paris Saint-Germain asserted control down the stretch. According to lefigaro.fr, the manager emphasized that his team produced a very high-level final thirty minutes, generating numerous clear scoring chances and accumulating more than four expected goals (xG). The impact of substitutes proved decisive in managing player workloads and travel fatigue. Among the entrants, Mika Godts made his first start for the club. Luis Enrique noted that while the young player faced a difficult environment alongside teammates unfamiliar with each other’s tendencies, he handled the challenge well within a squad designed for a long campaign.

Standout Performers and Penalty Options

Maghnes Akliouche drew effusive praise from the technical staff. Dismissing suggestions that the player had a quiet period before scoring, Luis Enrique insisted that Akliouche was the standout performer on the pitch. The manager lauded his technical and physical capacity across multiple positions, whether deployed as a central striker, winger, or midfielder, calling him a wonderful surprise. Addressing squad selection at set-pieces, Luis Enrique explained the rationale behind Beraldo taking the opening penalty. Rather than relying on a single specialist capable of converting nine out of ten attempts, the club boasts numerous players equipped to strike from the spot, including Vitinha, Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué, and Nuno Mendes. The final decision rests on various match criteria before the players execute the choice.

Tribune Incidents and European Focus

Beyond the pitch, the afternoon featured off-field incidents in the tribunes. Auteuil supporters emptied their section following the censorship of a banner that offered support to student demonstrations, featuring the slogan, “Your militias repress, our youth resists,” as reported by ouest-france.fr. When questioned about the sudden exodus, Luis Enrique stated that he noticed a brief movement in the stands but remained focused on the sporting action, adding that he prefers when the supporters remain in the stadium to create the atmosphere witnessed during the second half. The club now turns its full focus toward the international arena, with official preparations underway for Wednesday’s European fixture in Manchester.

Photo: ouest-france.fr