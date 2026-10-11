McLaren F1 Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Crash in Singapore Sprint

Max Verstappen is building major momentum at the head of the Formula 1 field ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, capturing pole position and a sprint-race victory in tricky wet conditions. Meanwhile, McLaren are grappling with internal friction following a controversial final-lap collision between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

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McLaren’s intra-team collision at Turn Five in the Singapore sprint strips valuable constructor points, tightening the battle as they hold just an 11-point margin over Red Bull for third in the standings.

Momentum Shifts as Verstappen Secures Singapore Pole

Max Verstappen is too far behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and Antonelli is too far ahead, for Red Bull’s revival to create immediate jeopardy in the overall title fight. Yet, the Dutchman is clearly building significant momentum as the season moves into its closing stages. Verstappen finished Saturday with pole position for the grand prix, adding to a sprint-race victory secured earlier in the day during tricky wet conditions.

That performance sets up an opportunity to complete a second grand prix victory within a week if he converts on Sunday. He has two eager Ferrari drivers directly behind him, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both indicating they felt a pole position was within reach. Still, Verstappen remains wary of Red Bull’s inconsistent starts, having lost the lead off the line in both Malaysia and the sprint.

Reflecting on his qualifying session, Verstappen stated, “It was a good qualifying. It was always very close and we got ahead when it mattered and we are very happy with that.” He added, “All weekend the car has been in a good window and that makes it a lot easier to find your rhythm. Incredibly happy to start first. Still a long race ahead, a lot of things can go wrong but we have done everything up until now well so hopefully we can continue that tomorrow.”

McLaren Friction and the Costly Turn Five Clash

If car performance is not an immediate concern for Antonelli, it certainly remains one for McLaren. The world champions enjoyed a productive summer period when Lando Norris took consecutive wins in Hungary and the Netherlands, and nearly triumphed in Madrid before a poorly timed virtual safety car. However, the team has slipped from competitiveness in recent races, sitting third in the constructors’ championship ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, merely 11 points clear of Red Bull.

Saturday in Singapore proved to be a difficult outing for McLaren. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were tracking toward fourth and fifth places in the sprint when Norris dove down the inside of his teammate at Turn Five on the final lap. The maneuver carried high risk with minimal reward, as a successful pass would not alter McLaren’s collective points haul, nor did it offer a realistic pathway to challenge Charles Leclerc further up the order.

Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri Take On TOUGH Trivia Challenge | It Takes Two

The two cars collided, spinning into the barriers and knocking Piastri out of the race while dropping Norris to eighth place. Nine potential points dissolved into one. Stewards took no action, determining that both drivers contributed to the incident. Piastri noted in the hearing that he did not anticipate a move at that corner and attempted to leave space upon seeing the car. Norris defended his positioning under the sporting regulations, acknowledging his right to attack while accepting ultimate responsibility for initiating the move.

Addressing the aftermath, Norris admitted, “As you probably expect, no-one’s very happy. I’m not happy, Oscar isn’t happy. None of us wanted it to go that way. There was things both of us could have done better and, yeah, we spoke about it and we moved on.”

Constructor / Driver Current Standing Recent Form Highlight Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) Championship Leader Comfortable margin at the top with 175 points remaining. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Chasing Pack (-129 pts) Sprint victory and Singapore Grand Prix pole position. McLaren (Norris / Piastri) 3rd in Constructors 11 points ahead of Red Bull following a costly sprint collision.

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