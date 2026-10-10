Ryan Naderi Double Sends Rangers Top With Win Over Kilmarnock

Striker Ryan Naderi scored a first-half double, with headers that took his season tally to six goals, as Rangers secured a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Ibrox to move top of the Scottish Premiership table. Rangers’ sixth consecutive league win elevated them past Celtic, though a late counter-attack goal from Nicky Clescenco denied them a clean sheet.

Tactical Execution and First-Half Efficiency

Rangers established early dominance at Ibrox, maintaining the same starting line-up deployed during their prior victory at Parkhead. Ivor Pandur started in goal behind a defensive shield of Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Olwethu Makhanya, and James Penrice. In the engine room, Dan Neil partnered with Nico Raskin to control the tempo, while Djeidi Gassama and Min-Su Kim provided width to support central attackers Naderi and Kevin Kelsy.

The breakthrough arrived in the 15th minute when James Penrice delivered an incisive cross from the left flank, allowing Naderi to power home a header. Kelsy added a second before the interval, capitalizing on a sweeping strike that deflected off Kilmarnock defender George Stanger. Naderi struck again before the whistle, meeting a delivery from Gassama via a fortunate deflection off his shoulder that left Kilmarnock goalkeeper Calum Ferrie helpless.

Managerial Frustrations and Second-Half Disjointedness

Despite building a comfortable three-goal cushion by halftime, Rangers’ performance levels dipped significantly after the break. Derek McInnes candidly addressed the drop in intensity, pointing directly to the disruptive nature of the calendar. The fact we went top of the league, we shouldn’t lose sight of that. There’s a lot of positives, but the performance was disjointed at times, McInnes stated, emphasizing that his squad looked like a team that had not played together for three weeks due to the extended international window.

Photo: The Guardian

Kilmarnock capitalized on the hosts’ lethargy. The visitors ended the game with six efforts on target to Rangers’ four, testing Pandur—who was only seriously troubled once before being beaten. The persistent pressure finally yielded a reward in the game’s dying moments when substitute Nicky Clescenco broke away on a swift counter-attack to beat Pandur.

Team Shots on Target Goals Scored Result Rangers 4 3 Win Kilmarnock 6 1 Loss

Broader Premiership Standings and Squad Dynamics

The 3-1 scoreline pushed the Light Blues a point clear at the summit of the Scottish Premiership. The victory underscores the depth of McInnes’s squad, which featured international returnees alongside bench options such as Bojan Miovski, Ben Godfrey, and Badredine Bouanani. Meanwhile, Kilmarnock remains anchored near the foot of the table despite an improved second-half display that exposed gaps in Rangers’ defensive transitions.

Photo: Rangers Football Club

McInnes did not hold back in his assessment of football scheduling, arguing that the near three-week absence for international duties creates unnecessary friction for domestic clubs. Yet, with three points secured and the top spot temporarily captured, Rangers navigate a busy autumn schedule relying heavily on the clinical edge demonstrated by Naderi and Kelsy in the attacking third.

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