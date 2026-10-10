Julian Vogel Suffers First Defeat Against Bakari Diallo

SES boxing fighter Julian Vogel suffered his first professional defeat, losing a unanimous decision to France’s Bakari Diallo in a high-intensity double world championship fight at a sold-out Ballhaus-Arena in Aschersleben.

The Battle in Aschersleben

A crowd of 2,650 spectators packed the sold-out venue on Saturday evening to witness their local hero chase championship glory. Instead, the 23-year-old Vogel fell short against an aggressive and exceptionally focused opponent. Diallo maintained relentless forward momentum from the opening bell, continually hunting for the right moment to land his heavy right hand.

Throughout the bout, Vogel struggled to establish his rhythm. You’re waiting too long, you’re standing still, trainer Georg Bramowski shouted into the ring during the fourth round, criticizing his charge’s passive approach. The corner repeatedly implored Vogel to unleash his left jab to set up counter-opportunities against the fast-moving Frenchman.

Missed Opportunities and Defensive Lapses

As the rounds progressed, Vogel failed to capitalize on his sporadic scoring moments. He repeatedly neglected to force Diallo onto the back foot or mount sustained offensive pressure. At the same time, defensive breakdowns left him exposed to Diallo’s rapid combinations.

By the eighth round, the physical toll on the fighter was evident. That’s not enough! More! Bramowski urged his gezeichneten boxer. Despite flashes of resilience, Vogel could not turn the tide, ultimately yielding all scorecards to the challenger in a unanimous decision.

A Milestone Marked by Defeat

The championship setback cost Vogel his WBO junior title in the super-welterweight division and the chance to secure the IBF belt. The loss carries added historical weight, occurring exactly six years to the day after Vogel made his professional debut at the very same venue in Aschersleben.

With his professional record now standing at 21 wins and 1 defeat, Vogel faces a critical juncture in his career.

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