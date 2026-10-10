How Jackson Chourio Became the Brewers’ October Star

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio has cemented his status as a postseason standout, tying Andruw Jones for the most postseason RBIs by a player under 23 with 17 while helping lead his club in the playoffs.

A Historic October Ascent for a 22-Year-Old Star

Following the weekend fixture and deep into the National League Division Series, the baseball world has watched 22-year-old Jackson Chourio rewrite the record books. Chourio launched a blistering 113.3-mph home run—the hardest-hit blast of his Major League career—to set the record for most postseason home runs in Brewers franchise history.

That swing put him alongside elite company, tying Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto for the most postseason home runs before turning 23. While Andruw Jones required 45 games to reach 17 postseason RBIs, Chourio needed just 16 contests to match the milestone.

“When he’s locked in and he’s focused, it’s just his hands are so fast,” Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby noted. “I don’t know if, like, you can truly understand how impressive it is and how late of a decision he can make at the plate and still hit the ball like 110 the other way.”

Battling Elite Arms Under High-Stakes Pressure

The defining moment of Milwaukee’s postseason run arrived during a high-leverage battle against Mason Miller. Trailing by a run against Miller in the ninth inning, Chourio faced a 1-2 count built on 100-plus mph fastballs.

Instead of folding, the young left fielder fouled off a 103.5-mph heater on the outer edge before laying off a devastating 88-mph slider that darted beneath the zone. “Taking that breaking ball the way he did, that was incredible,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Chourio then capitalized on a 101.3-mph four-seamer, driving it back up the middle at 109.5 mph for a two-run single. The clutch hit handed Miller just his fourth blown save of the year and propelled the Brewers forward.

Data and Regular Season Consistency

Chourio’s October heroics build directly upon a stellar 2026 regular campaign.

Photo: mlb.com

Statistic / Milestone Jackson Chourio Metric Historical Context Postseason RBIs (Under Age 23) 17 RBIs Tied with Andruw Jones (achieved in 16 games vs. Jones’ 45) Postseason Home Runs Franchise Record Brewers franchise record holder Consecutive 20/20 Seasons to Start Career 3 Straight Third player in MLB history to accomplish this feat

Over the final two months of the regular season, Chourio slashed .319/.385/.531 with 12 home runs in 52 games, ranking sixth among all qualified position players in FanGraphs’ version of wins above replacement. Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts described him as one of the better underrated players in the sport.

Defensive Contributions and Looking Ahead

Beyond his offensive output, Chourio has delivered elite defense in left field. During Game 2 against San Diego, his awareness was tested when Ty France hit a towering fly ball that struck an overhead wire and changed direction. Chourio tracked the erratic path smoothly to secure the out.

“He was — he is sensational,” Murphy said of the outfielder’s all-around play.

As the Brewers prepare for their next series, teammates and coaches alike acknowledge that Chourio’s ceiling remains remarkably high. “The more experience he gets, the more situations he’s in, the more he kind of learns the league and just racks up the at-bats, he’s just going to continue to get better,” Christian Yelich observed. “And that’s kind of scary, because he’s pretty good right now.”