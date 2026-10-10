EsSalud Appoints New Manager for Almenara Prestational Network

Dr. Marco Antonio Mestanza Paredes has assumed leadership as the new manager of the Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen Prestational Network within EsSalud, with an explicit administrative mandate to accelerate external consultations and surgical interventions to reduce patient wait times.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

External Consultations: The network is prioritizing the clearing of patient backlogs for specialty outpatient appointments to ensure timelier medical diagnoses. Surgical Backlogs: Administrative efforts will target scheduled surgeries that have faced delays, streamlining access for patients requiring specialized surgical care. Patient-Centric Care: Institutional policies emphasize care anchored in respect, clinical warmth, and direct responsiveness to the needs of the network’s insured population.

Leadership Transition at Red Prestacional Almenara

The executive president of EsSalud, Dr. Zulema Tomas Gonzáles, formally introduced Dr. Mestanza Paredes during a presentation ceremony for institutional teams. Dr. Tomas Gonzáles called on the directive, assistance, and administrative personnel to coordinate their efforts to restore and strengthen the hospital system’s operational standing.

Dr. Tomas Gonzáles publicly recognized Dr. Julca Grovas for his work during his tenure leading the Almenara network, while also thanking executive teams who maintained operational continuity across the health facilities.

Prioritizing Outpatient Interventions and Specialty Care

Addressing the assembled medical and administrative teams, Dr. Tomas Gonzáles underscored that accelerating the clearance of external consultations and surgical interventions remains the core operational priority of the new administration. The objective is to secure prompt responses for patients awaiting specialized medical evaluation.

“Queremos menos espera, mejores servicios, más oportunidades de atención y pacientes que sientan que EsSalud está cerca de ellos”, enfatizó la doctora Zulema Tomas Gonzáles durante la presentación.

The executive head reiterated that institutional decision-making must place patients at the center of healthcare delivery, ensuring that service delivery meets rigorous standards of empathy and professional vocation. She noted that the institutional focus centers directly on serving a population of 13 million insured individuals who rely on the public health system.

Professional Background of Dr. Marco Antonio Mestanza Paredes

Dr. Mestanza Paredes is a surgeon graduated from the Universidad de San Martín de Porres and holds a medical specialty in general surgery. His academic credentials include postgraduate studies in public health management and health services, alongside more than 12 years of experience in university instruction.

With over 25 years of professional experience within the public health sector, Dr. Mestanza Paredes brings established institutional familiarity to the role. He previously directed the Almenara Prestational Network during 2022 and across the 2024–2025 period, and served as manager of the Almenara Decentralized Network between 2015 and 2017.

Administrative Role Operational Period Manager, Red Prestacional Almenara 2026–Present, 2024–2025, 2022 Manager, Red Desconcentrada Almenara 2015–2017 Chief, Emergency Surgery and Critical Surgical Care Service Began December 2018 Assistant Physician, Emergency Service Began 2000

His clinical career is tied directly to the Hospital Nacional Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen, where he has practiced as an assistant physician in the emergency service since the year 2000. Additionally, he served as the chief of the Emergency Surgery and Critical Surgical Care Service starting in December 2018.