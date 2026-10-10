Toyokuni Shrine in Nagoya draws attention as a Taiga drama setting

Toyokuni Shrine in Nagoya’s Nakamura Park enshrines Toyotomi Hideyoshi, honoring the historic figure’s remarkable rise from a farming family to the ruler of Japan. Founded in 1885 during the Meiji era by local volunteers under a prefectural governor’s order, the shrine shares a historical dedication with its counterpart in Kyoto.

Here is why that matters for travelers and history enthusiasts right now: the surrounding area is drawing renewed attention as the official setting for the 65th NHK Taiga drama, Toyotomi Kyodai!, which premiered on January 4, 2026. The production focuses on Hideyoshi’s younger brother, Toyotomi Hidenaga, putting a fresh spotlight on Nakamura, which the City of Nagoya and others present as the birthplace of the brothers.

Inside the Taiga Drama Hub at Nakamura Park

Within Nakamura Park, the Toyotomi Museum is showcased by the City of Nagoya as a facility located in “Nagoya Nakamura,” which is the native home of siblings Hidenaga and Hideyoshi. Inside it is the Toyotomi Kyodai! Nagoya Nakamura Taiga Drama Hall, which runs from January 24, 2026, through January 11, 2027. Operating daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (last entry 4:30 PM), same-day admission is listed as ¥800 for high school students and older, ¥400 for elementary and junior high pupils, and remains free for preschoolers.

Visitors exploring the park grounds will encounter several notable landmarks tied to the region’s heritage. A towering reinforced concrete torii gate, completed in 1929 to commemorate the integration of Nakamura Ward into Nagoya, anchors the approach. Measuring roughly 24.5 meters in length with pillars 2.5 meters in diameter, the shrine’s website notes it was the largest in Japan at the time of its completion.

The grounds also feature the Hokō Tanjō no Chi birthplace monument, marking the site where Hideyoshi is said to have been born (the exact birthplace is a matter of some debate, as the City of Nagoya itself notes). Nearby stands a large pine tree planted by the future Emperor Taisho during a visit as crown prince, alongside a statue commemorating the birth of the first Nakamura Kanzaburo. In 2019 and 2020, fresh architectural additions—including a new group of stone lanterns, the third torii, gate doors, and a worship hall—were completed to mark imperial accessions.

Navigating Goshuin, Prayers, and Festival Schedules

For collectors of temple and shrine seals, the shrine offers multiple variations alongside standard protective amulets. The regular goshuin costs ¥500, while a limited-edition Toyotomi Commemorative goshuin is available on pre-written sheets for ¥600 through December 31, 2027. Additional variants include seals for Kita-no-Mandokoro—Hideyoshi’s wife, who is enshrined alongside him in the main sanctuary—and the subsidiary Kiyomasa-ko-sha, which enshrines Kato Kiyomasa.

Offering or Event Timing / Schedule Cost / Details Toyotomi Commemorative Goshuin January 1, 2026 – December 31, 2027 ¥600 (Pre-written sheet only) Taiko Festival (Reisai) Sunday just before May 18 (May 16–17, 2026) Includes tea-offering ceremony and Chigo procession Taiga Drama Hall Exhibition Jan 24, 2026 – Jan 11, 2027 ¥800 adults / ¥400 children / Free under school age Monthly Anniversary Service 18th of every month Features limited monthly goshuin

Travelers planning formal prayer services—such as initial infant shrine visits, exam success, or career advancement—must book reservations ahead of time via phone or directly at the shrine office. Traditional dress standards apply for sanctuary entry, with men requested to wear a suit and tie and women dressed equivalently. Because the official website’s main page reports shrine opening hours as 9:30 AM–4:30 PM while Nagoya’s municipal tourism portal indicates 8:30 AM–4:30 PM, visitors should plan with a bit of flexibility. New Year’s Day brings modified schedules with 24-hour open-air worship.

Exploring the Surrounding Owari Heritage Zone

Because the shrine lacks dedicated parking facilities, regional transport authorities recommend arriving via the Higashiyama Subway Line. Nakamurakoen Station sits roughly a ten-minute walk from the shrine grounds, placing visitors within easy walking distance of complementary historical sites.

20 best tour spot in nagoya japan 10/20 the Toyokuni Shrine

Directly adjacent cultural stops include the Nagoya City Hideyoshi Kiyomasa Memorial Museum, situated on the second floor of the Nakamura Park Culture Plaza. The facility displays artifacts, documents, and visual media detailing the era of Hideyoshi and Kiyomasa and Owari’s Sengoku warlords. Travelers can also walk to Josenji Temple, a Nichiren-sect site said to have been built by Kiyomasa on the site of Hideyoshi’s residence (the birthplace is a matter of debate).