Brandin Podziemski and Warriors Agree to 5-Year, $110M Contract Extension

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension on Saturday morning, locking in his future with the franchise through the 2031-32 season before entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Contract Longevity: The five-year agreement secures Podziemski’s employment and salary through the early 2030s, mitigating the occupational risk of sudden athletic injuries during his contract year.

The five-year agreement secures Podziemski’s employment and salary through the early 2030s, mitigating the occupational risk of sudden athletic injuries during his contract year. Financial Escalation: The deal steps up year-over-year, starting at $18.9 million for the 2027-28 campaign and reaching $25 million by the final season, which includes a mutual option.

The deal steps up year-over-year, starting at $18.9 million for the 2027-28 campaign and reaching $25 million by the final season, which includes a mutual option. Roster Mechanics: By finalizing the extension ahead of the league’s seasonal deadline, the Warriors avoid restricted free agency bidding wars while embedding a trade kicker mechanism into the player’s compensation.

Financial Structure of the Five-Year Extension

The agreement between Podziemski and the Golden State front office establishes a progressive compensation scale. Anthony Slater of ESPN detailed the structured salary escalations that follow Podziemski’s current rookie salary of $5.7 million for the present campaign. The initial year of the extension, taking effect for the 2027-28 season, sets his base compensation at $18.9 million.

Subsequent years introduce incremental pay raises. Podziemski’s salary will climb to $20.4 million, followed by $22 million, $23.5 million, and peaking at $25 million in the final campaign. That concluding year incorporates a mutual option. Additionally, the contract features a trade kicker, which grants the guard a financial bonus if he is traded, subject to waiver provisions to facilitate future roster management.

Season Projected Salary Contractual Mechanism Current Year $5.7 Million Final year of rookie-scale contract 2027-28 $18.9 Million Extension Year 1 2028-29 $20.4 Million Extension Year 2 2029-30 $22.0 Million Extension Year 3 2030-31 $23.5 Million Extension Year 4 2031-32 $25.0 Million Mutual option year with trade kicker

Preseason Performance and Roster Positioning

Shams Charania of ESPN broke the news of the agreement on Saturday morning following a training camp where Podziemski emerged as a central figure. The guard secured positive evaluations for his on-court performance at the outset of camp, placing himself in position to secure a regular starting assignment alongside his preseason appearances.

This extension arrives on the heels of a productive prior campaign where Podziemski appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the franchise, earning 43 starts and registering a personal high of 13.8 points per contest. While the left-handed guard maintained a public focus on basketball operations rather than prospective financial negotiations, the looming league calendar created a strict operational window.

Timeline Urgency and Free Agency Prevention

NBA collective bargaining rules mandate strict deadlines for rookie-scale extensions. Players entering the final year of their initial rookie contracts possess eligibility to sign extensions only up until the eve of the regular season. Failure to reach an agreement within this definitive window prohibits contract finalization during the active season, forcing the player into restricted free agency during the subsequent summer.

By concluding negotiations prior to the seasonal threshold, the Golden State organization successfully bypassed open market bidding dynamics that could have inflated the player’s cost.