No. 2 Georgia visits No. 6 Alabama in Week 6 clash

No. 2 Georgia visits No. 6 Alabama in a Week 6 SEC clash on Saturday evening at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with both powerhouse programs entering the matchup with unblemished 5-0 records. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and Alabama opens as narrow 2.5-point home favorites.

The Bottom Line

The Matchup: Undefeated No. 2 Georgia squares off against No. 6 Alabama in a pivotal SEC showdown in Tuscaloosa.

Undefeated No. 2 Georgia squares off against No. 6 Alabama in a pivotal SEC showdown in Tuscaloosa. The Odds: Alabama sits as a 2.5-point home favorite with a game total set at 51.5 points at DraftKings.

Alabama sits as a 2.5-point home favorite with a game total set at 51.5 points at DraftKings. The Quarterbacks: Senior Gunner Stockton leads the Bulldogs’ high-flying offense, while sophomore Keelon Russell commands a potent Crimson Tide attack.

Bryant-Denny Stadium Hosts High-Stakes Unbeaten Clash

Both SEC titans have dominated their opponents through the first five weeks of the 2026 college football season, setting up one of the most anticipated conference games of the fall. Georgia and Alabama boast the top two scoring offenses in the conference, with the Bulldogs averaging 51.4 points per contest and the Crimson Tide putting up 49.6 points per game. Gunner Stockton has guided Georgia through five straight victories by margins of at least 24 points, though the Bulldogs’ closest test came last week in a 38-14 home win against Vanderbilt. On the other side, Alabama’s closest battle was a hard-fought 50-36 triumph over Florida State, showcasing the explosive capabilities of sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell.

Offensive Firepower Meets Stingy Defenses in Tuscaloosa

While both teams have routinely dismantled opposing scoreboards, their defensive units feature immense talent capable of turning the tide. Georgia surrenders a conference-low 13.4 points per game, while Alabama allows just under 21 points per contest. Alabama enters the matchup at full offensive health, though Georgia will be without running back Chauncey Bowens, who leads the team with six touchdowns. Keelon Russell has racked up 1,414 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions, while Gunner Stockton has tallied 1,047 passing yards and 13 scores with a single interception. Despite the prolific nature of both signal-callers, the game total has steadily dropped from an opening line of 55.5 down to 51.5 points.

Team Record Points Per Game Points Allowed Per Game Spread Georgia Bulldogs 5-0 (3-0 SEC) 51.4 13.4 +2.5 Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (3-0 SEC) 49.6 ~21.0 -2.5

Weather Concerns and Betting Market Shifts

While the system is moving quickly past Tuscaloosa, trailing winds and potential showers have caused noticeable movement across sportsbooks. DraftKings lists the over/under at 51.5 points, though alternative sportsbooks feature slight variations, with Hard Rock offering 50.5 and FanDuel holding firm at 51.5. Meanwhile, point spreads have fluctuated from an opening where Georgia was favored by three points to the current consensus of Alabama laying 2.5 points at home, setting up a fascinating battle of attrition on the ground and through the air.

Photo: rotowire.com