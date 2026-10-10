Henrik von Eckermann secures victory in Oslo with Qasirah

Henrik von Eckermann secured victory, piloting Qasirah van de Reistenhoek to an unbeatable jump-off time of 32.56 seconds.

Seven Combinations Reach the Decisive Jump-Off

The competition opened with an initial round that narrowed the field down to a select group. Exactly seven combinations managed to secure a spot in the decisive jump-off in Oslo. Henrik von Eckermann set the standard that none of his competitors could match.

Riding Qasirah van de Reistenhoek—a horse bred by Y. Ramont and sired by Emerald out of a Kannan dam—the Swedish rider crossed the finish line in 32.56 seconds. That performance put him well over half a second clear of the rest of the field.

Swiss Riders Secure Podium Finishes

Steve Guerdat chased the winning time aboard Hadj de Bliniere. The nine-year-old Selle Français stallion, sired by Carpe Diem J F Champblanc out of an Allegreto dam, delivered a clean round. However, Guerdat’s time of 33.13 seconds left him in second place.

Martin Fuchs completed a strong day for the Swiss contingent on the podium. Fuchs guided the eleven-year-old gelding Lorde, bred by Casa Agricola Francisco Jose Rocha and sired by Clyde LVB Z out of an Elan de la Cour dam, to third place with a jump-off time of 33.44 seconds.

Rounding Out the Top Rankings

French veteran Marc Dilasser captured fourth place in the standings. He piloted Arioto du Gevres, a horse by Diamant de Semilly.

Janika Sprunger rounded out the top five positions. Sprunger competed aboard Aganix’s Rose of Light, a horse by Aganix du Seigneur.

Further down the final ranking, Max Kühner of Austria took sixth place riding Kurt D Z. Home-crowd favorite Victoria Gulliksen of Norway finished in seventh position aboard Moonshine van T Ameldonk Z.