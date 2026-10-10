Marina Silva Warns Flávio Bolsonaro Threatens Amazon Protections

Amazon Protections Face Imminent Threat

Former Brazilian environment minister Marina Silva warned that if Flávio Bolsonaro wins the upcoming presidential runoff, he will attempt to finish the “perverse project” of rampant rainforest destruction initiated by his jailed father, Jair Bolsonaro.

Silva fears that a victory for the younger Bolsonaro would dismantle reductions in Amazon deforestation achieved under Lula’s current administration. During Jair Bolsonaro’s 2019–2022 presidency, 11,600 sq km of forest were lost in his last year in office before enforcement efforts evicted illegal miners and restored billions in international conservation funding. Silva argues that a new administration would jeopardize those achievements.

Right-Wing Surge Reshapes the Ballot

The second round of Brazil’s presidential election is set for October 25, 2026, following an initial vote on Sunday where Flávio Bolsonaro outpaced incumbent left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva amid a powerful wave of anti-incumbency sentiment.

Flávio Bolsonaro, a 45-year-old senator, secured more than 2m votes over the 80-year-old Lula in the first round. His electoral success mirrors a broader regional shift toward right-wing candidates aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Photo: The Jerusalem Post

International Alliances Solidify

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel spoke by phone with Flávio Bolsonaro on Thursday night to congratulate him on his first-round success and parliamentary gains, extending an invitation to visit Israel.

The conversation, which included Flávio’s brother and adviser Eduardo Bolsonaro, highlighted growing international ties between conservative South American political factions and foreign leadership.

Photo: France 24

Voter Alienation and Economic Fatigue

The political polarization gripping Brazil has left a significant portion of the electorate feeling alienated. More than 33 million voters—representing 21% of the electorate—did not cast ballots in the first round, marking the highest abstention rate for an opening round since 1998.

Voters like 19-year-old theater student Ana Beatriz Bon Raggio said that neither major candidate represents their views, criticizing the right for mixing religion with politics while accusing Lula’s Workers’ Party of corruption. Economic pressures, including gasoline prices rising from 5 reais per liter in January 2023 to 6.54 reais in September 2026, have intensified voter fatigue.

Legislative Leverage and Policy Shifts

Beyond environmental degradation, analysts observe that a Flávio Bolsonaro administration would pursue a hardline economic and security agenda aimed at reducing the role of government, drawing distinct contrasts with Lula’s interventionist policies on education and social welfare.

With Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL) winning 19 of the 54 seats up for grabs in the 81-seat senate and 121 seats of the 513 lower house seats, lawmakers will possess expanded leverage to remove environmental and Indigenous protections.