LEGO Group Launches First-Ever Star Wars and Marvel Ideas Challenge

The LEGO Group has launched the first-ever LEGO Ideas challenge combining the Star Wars and Marvel universes, inviting fans to design brick-built character, vehicle, and scene mash-ups at ideas.lego.com. Announced at New York Comic Con, the competition ties into the upcoming “Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles” comic series arriving in January.

The Bottom Line

The Competition: Fans can submit mash-ups across three categories—Character Fusion, Vehicle Fusion, and Scene Fusion—pulling inspiration from Marvel Comics and Star Wars: A New Hope.

Fans can submit mash-ups across three categories—Character Fusion, Vehicle Fusion, and Scene Fusion—pulling inspiration from Marvel Comics and Star Wars: A New Hope. The Timeline: Submissions are open now through November 12, with fan voting kicking off on December 8 and grand prize selections announced next year.

Submissions are open now through November 12, with fan voting kicking off on December 8 and grand prize selections announced next year. The Connection: The initiative celebrates the upcoming five-issue comic series, honoring the approaching 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film.

New York Comic Con Debut Brings Two Giants Together

Kevin Smith unveiled the milestone initiative during the Marvel Comics House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con. Smith is currently working on the “Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles” comic series, which unites the Avengers and Spider-Man with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca against Doctor Doom, Darth Vader, and the Galactic Empire.

The LEGO Ideas challenge gives builders an open framework to mix these legendary properties in physical brick form. Participants can hand Captain America’s shield to the captain of the Millennium Falcon, cross a Wookiee with Wolverine, or transform Iron Man into a dark-side machine. Fede Begher, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Group at the LEGO Group, noted that the contest unlocks entirely new storytelling possibilities for the fan community.

Key Dates and Challenge Categories for Builders

The contest is split into three specific categories: Vehicle Fusion, Character Fusion, and Scene Fusion. Builders must draw direct inspiration from Marvel Comics and the original film, later renamed Star Wars: A New Hope, which approaches its landmark 50th anniversary.

Photo: The Brick Fan

Contest Phase Date / Details Submission Window Open now through November 12 Fan Voting Begins December 8 Grand Prize Winners Announced next year in honor of the Star Wars 50th anniversary

The winning designs from the LEGO Ideas platform could potentially be developed into official LEGO products, bridging fan-created concepts with commercial retail shelves. LEGO has maintained a partnership with Star Wars since 1999, while its Marvel collection includes sets featuring characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Avengers.