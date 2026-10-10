Tropical system Isaias leaves four dead and cuts power in US

Tropical system Isaias struck the southern United States as a post-tropical cyclone after making landfall in Florida, leaving at least four people dead and knocking out power to nearly 800,000 homes and businesses.

Landfall and Casualties Across the American South

The storm first came ashore near the coastal Florida town of Destin before rapidly losing intensity, shifting from a hurricane into a severe weather system, according to NOS. Despite the downgrading, the human toll mounted quickly across the region. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey confirmed that two residents in her state lost their lives due to the severe weather. Earlier, emergency services in Jefferson County, Alabama, reported a fatality after a falling tree crushed a home. A similar incident occurred in Escambia County, Florida, where the local sheriff confirmed that a person died when a tree collapsed onto a residence.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also addressed the public regarding a second fatality in his state, noting that an individual was discovered dead inside a garage where a generator was running, though he did not disclose the precise cause of death. State officials across the board urged residents to stay off treacherous roads blocked by debris and downed power lines. In Destin, floodwaters submerged streets, while neighboring Pensacola suffered severe tree damage that clipped active electrical grids. Social media footage captured intense wind gusts peeling the entire roof away from a local hotel.

Widespread Power Outages and Energy Market Disruption

State emergency agencies reported that nearly 800,000 utility customers were left in the dark during the height of the storm, with Florida accounting for approximately 730,000 affected households. Alabama’s emergency management agency recorded that 200,000 households were temporarily without power.

Photo: Business AM

Simultaneously, offshore energy companies enacted sweeping evacuation protocols as Isaias intensified earlier in the week. Personnel evacuated 35 percent of all manned platforms—totaling 129 installations—and cleared eight out of eleven non-dynamically positioned drilling rigs. These mandatory clearances forced a temporary shutdown of more than 70 percent of daily crude oil output in the region.

Energy Sector Impact Production Disruption Level Estimated Daily Volume Lost Crude Oil Production 71.51 percent 1.46 million barrels per day Natural Gas Production 58.84 percent Significant regional decline Manned Offshore Platforms 35.00 percent evacuated 129 locations vacated

Energy analysts note that these sudden halts stripped nearly 1.46 million barrels of daily production from the market alongside 58.84 percent of the region’s natural gas output. Coming at a time of already tightening global stockpiles and lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the sudden loss of Gulf production placed immediate upward pressure on international energy markets.

Ongoing Flood Risks and Weekend Weather Forecasts

Although the core system weakened into a post-tropical cyclone, meteorological services warned that the threat to life and property is far from over. Forecasters predict that heavy rainfall totals ranging between 10 and 20 centimeters will drench Florida, Alabama, and Georgia through the weekend. Local transportation networks remain severely compromised as maintenance crews struggle to clear blocked transit corridors.

Photo: NOS

Emergency response teams continue clearing arterial roadways across the affected states, though authorities caution that transit remains nearly impossible in heavily impacted rural and suburban sectors. State governors and disaster relief agencies maintain active weather warnings, advising communities in the path of the residual rainfall to brace for localized flooding and prolonged utility repairs.