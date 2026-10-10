Hurricane Isaias leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Florida

Hurricane Isaias weakened into a post-tropical cyclone early Saturday after making landfall as the first Atlantic hurricane of the season, lashing the Gulf shoreline and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

Landfall and Rapid Inland Decay

The Category 2 storm struck Friday near Destin, Florida, driving heavy rain and fierce winds into low-lying coastal areas known for powdery white-sand beaches, vacation homes, and waterfront seafood shacks. As the system tracked north through Alabama, its wind speeds dropped sharply to 35 mph. The National Hurricane Center noted that the cyclone was centered about 25 miles south-southwest of Montgomery, Alabama, and nearly 105 miles south of Birmingham early Saturday.

Forecasters expect the remnants of the storm to push into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and Sunday, carrying potential flooding threats into parts of the Midwest and Northeast by Monday. All tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been discontinued.

Power Outages and Regional Disruption

More than 915,000 customers across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia lost electricity as the severe weather moved through the region. In Pensacola, high winds tore the roof off a hotel, and city officials reported that the local airport sustained damage alongside scattered downed trees and power lines.

Roadways in Destin flooded during the storm’s initial push, while officials in Mobile, Alabama, and Houston County reported road closures due to downed timber and blocked utility lines. Ahead of landfall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to hunker down, stating during a Friday news conference, “The storm is here. Buckle down at this point. Don’t be getting out on the roads.”

Assessing the Post-Storm Hazards

Even as floodwaters lingered and residents like Pensacola homeowner Tim Mowry relied on backup generators after losing power, forecasters warned that the threat had not fully passed. Meteorological models indicated that conditions could still stir up isolated spinoff tornadoes across parts of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, and the Carolinas as the moisture-laden system continues its northward march.

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