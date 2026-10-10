Home » Technology » Meta Launches Muse on iPad With New Enterprise Integrations and AI Shopping Features

Meta has expanded its artificial intelligence assistant, Muse, to the Apple iPad on October 8, 2026, arriving just one month after its initial smartphone rollout, as reported by s2pmag.ch. The rapid tablet adaptation comes alongside new professional connectors and automated shopping features designed to scale the agentic AI platform past 6.6 million estimated installations.

Rapid Tablet Deployment Highlights Meta’s Multi-Device Strategy

The swift transition to iPad hardware stands in stark contrast to Meta’s historical deployment schedules. While the company’s flagship photo-sharing app Instagram famously required nearly fifteen years to land a dedicated iPad client, Muse crossed over from iOS and Android smartphones to Apple’s tablet line in less than thirty weeks. The app arrived on Wednesday, featuring a text-and-conversation-heavy layout that bypassed the complex photo and video layout constraints slowing down earlier tablet conversions.

According to Sensor Tower estimates cited by s2pmag.ch, the conversational software has already cleared 6.6 million total installations since launching on September 8, 2026. This aggressive pacing places Meta directly inside a crowded software market where traditional chatbots are rapidly morphing into autonomous task-executing agents.

Enterprise Connectors Target Professional Workflows

The iPad release introduces a substantial wave of third-party integrations intended to hook enterprise users and small businesses. Muse now hooks directly into productivity, collaboration, and financial software via modular connectors that users can toggle individually.

Photo: blog-nouvelles-technologies.fr

Blog-nouvelles-technologies.fr notes that the software bridges corporate and creative pipelines by linking with Asana for task tracking, Dropbox for cloud files, and design suites like Canva and Figma. Developers gain GitHub connectivity, while communication and organization are handled via Zoom, Notion, and Granola. Financial tracking tools QuickBooks and marketing platform Klaviyo join Meta’s own ad accounts in the updated lineup.

These connectors let the model read emails, track meetings, organize tasks, and audit digital assets without forcing users to hop between dedicated native applications. However, handling sensitive corporate infrastructure raises immediate security questions regarding authorization limits and data privacy.

Autonomous E-Commerce and Anti-Robot Roadblocks

Beyond office productivity, Meta is pushing Muse into retail transactions through direct partnerships with major distributors including Best Buy, Sephora, Walmart, Wayfair, and Gap. The assistant aims to parse online catalogues, compare retail options, and complete purchases on behalf of the user.

This automated shopping framework hits a wall when encountering corporate security defenses. Retail websites deploy strict bot-detection firewalls to block malicious scrapers and automated scripts, which frequently catch legitimate AI agents in the crossfire. Meta is attempting to fix this barrier by collaborating with industry partners on an open standard to securely authenticate authorized personal AI assistants while keeping unauthorized scrapers locked out.

With millions of initial installs backing its multi-device push, Muse represents a distinct pivot toward agentic software that coordinates separate online platforms under single-user commands.