Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda thrive in Rays’ ALDS sweep

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero and first baseman Jonathan Aranda are successfully channeling their high-intensity World Baseball Classic experiences into the American League Division Series.

Back in March during the tournament at Miami’s loanDepot park and Houston’s Daikin Park, Caminero and Aranda played in front of massive, partisan crowds for the Dominican Republic and Team Mexico. That early-season exposure to intense global competition is now paying dividends as the Rays navigate October baseball.

From Miami and Houston to the Bronx and Tampa Bay

When Caminero stepped into the on-deck circle last Saturday during Game 1 of the ALDS, over 40,000 loud Rays and Yankees fans filled Tropicana Field. The scene immediately brought back memories of the World Baseball Classic.

“I haven’t seen an atmosphere like that since the World Baseball Classic,” Caminero remarked to manager Kevin Cash while waiting for his at-bat. During Pool D play in Miami, Caminero tied for the tournament lead with three home runs, finishing with a .350/.409/.850 slash line across six games for the Dominican Republic.

That high-stakes environment helped steel the rookie. Coming into October with just two career postseason at-bats from a brief 2023 appearance against the Rangers, Caminero responded by going 3-for-10 with a double and two runs scored. His performance helped the Rays sweep the Yankees in the ALDS.

Aranda experienced a similar international springboard. Representing Team Mexico in Pool B at Houston’s Daikin Park, the first baseman slashed .357/.438/.643 with a home run in four games.

Here is why that performance matters for Tampa Bay’s lineup consistency. Aranda delivered the sole run of Game 1 with a towering 417-foot home run off Gerrit Cole. He finished the series batting .333/.385/.583, capping it off with an RBI single in Wednesday’s series-clinching victory.

The Kevin Cash Assessment on Postseason Readiness

Manager Kevin Cash sees a direct line between international play and modern playoff success. Prior to this October, Aranda also held just a single career postseason at-bat from the 2023 playoffs.

“I go back to the WBC,” Cash said, as reported by MLB.com. “If you ask those two individuals you’re talking about, I think they would say that that environment in the WBC is as intense as any environment that they’ve witnessed in their careers.”

The international tournament featured sellout crowds fiercely supporting their home countries, creating a pressure cooker that mirrors October baseball. Cash noted that both players embraced those moments rather than shrinking from them.

Player WBC Team WBC Stats ALDS Impact Junior Caminero Dominican Republic .350/.409/.850, 3 HR 3-for-10, 1 2B, 2 R, ALDS Sweep Jonathan Aranda Mexico .357/.438/.643, 1 HR .333/.385/.583, Game 1 HR off Gerrit Cole, Series-clinching RBI

“We know that both of those guys really took off for their countries; whether it was the Dominican Republic or Team Mexico, they were huge parts of their success,” Cash added. “The big at-bats, the big hits, I think it really helped them.”

That international poise has translated directly to the current postseason landscape. “I don’t think you can say the moment’s been too big for either of them,” Cash said. “I think they had really good, strong series in the DS. I think those two guys have had tremendous at-bats for us.”