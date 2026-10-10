Seth Rollins Reveals Becky Lynch Was Out With Fractured Vertebrae

Becky Lynch missed much of the summer schedule due to a fractured vertebra, as revealed by Seth Rollins during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, following a six-week recovery window that kept her out of in-ring action.

The Injury and the Recovery Timeline

Lynch had been away from television programming since her last appearance on the June 8 episode of Raw. Explaining the absence on the Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins detailed the extent of the physical damage.

“It hasn’t really been made public, but she broke her back. She didn’t break her back, her back was broken. She had a little fracture in one of her vertebrae, so she was out of action. She couldn’t wrestle for six weeks or so. She just had her first match back last Monday on Raw against Liv Morgan and now she’s back in the mix. So I’m a little concerned about the back, but it seems like all is well,” Rollins stated.

Following the six-week recovery window, Lynch made her surprise return at SummerSlam, setting her sights straight back on the Women’s World Championship after Liv Morgan successfully defended the belt against IYO SKY.

Title Picture Turbulence on Raw

The championship landscape shifted further when Stephanie Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Title at a house show in Santiago, Chile, on September 12. Lynch served as the special guest referee for that bout. During the closing moments, Morgan hit the Oblivion on Vaquer and went for the cover, but Lynch stopped the three-count and flipped off Morgan. Vaquer capitalized by hitting Morgan with the SVB followed by the Vaquer Inferno to secure the pinfall victory.

The rivalry intensified on a subsequent episode of Raw during a No. 1 Contender’s Match between Lynch and Morgan. That bout ended in a disqualification following outside interference from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Vaquer came down to ringside to thwart the interference, but the chaos peaked when Lynch accidentally struck Vaquer while attempting to hit Morgan. In response, Vaquer confronted General Manager Adam Pearce, demanding a Triple Threat Match which was subsequently made official for Money in the Bank.

Key Event Date / Location Notable Participants Last Raw Appearance (Pre-Injury) June 8 Becky Lynch In-Ring Return SummerSlam Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, IYO SKY Title Change in Santiago September 12, Santiago, Chile Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch (Ref) No. 1 Contender’s Match DQ Recent Monday Night Raw Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez

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