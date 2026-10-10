Kelvin wave threatens California sea levels amid Hurricane Rachel

An enormous Kelvin wave, driven by El Niño conditions, is moving northward along the Southern California coast, threatening to raise sea levels by 6 to 12 inches and exacerbate coastal flooding already underway from the remnants of Hurricane Rachel.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explains that unlike surface waves crashing on beaches, Kelvin waves travel deep beneath the ocean surface, carrying pulses of warm water over thousands of miles. Originating in the western equatorial Pacific, these waves track eastward along the equator before turning poleward along the American coastlines. Traveling at roughly 6 miles per hour, they can cover about 150 miles in a single day, temporarily lifting sea levels, elevating ocean temperatures, and pushing deeper, nutrient-rich water downward.

While the Kelvin wave itself is not inherently hazardous, its timing coincides with severe coastal hazards from the remnants of Hurricane Rachel. The storm brought heavy flooding to Long Beach and Newport Beach, damaging boardwalks, homes, and municipal infrastructure. In Newport Beach, local officials declared a state of emergency for the Balboa Peninsula after floodwaters stranded vehicles and damaged local businesses.

Scientists note that the risks multiply when subsurface ocean swells combine with high tides, heavy surf, and storm surges. The remnants of Hurricane Rachel are expected to persist as a tropical sub-storm through Tuesday, October 13, maintaining dangerous conditions across coastal zones.

Phenomenon Primary Characteristic Observed Impact Kelvin Wave Subsurface warm water pulse Temporary sea level rise of 6 to 12 inches Hurricane Rachel Remnants Tropical sub-storm Coastal flooding, high surf, and storm surges Combined Effect Compound coastal hazards Inundation in Long Beach and Newport Beach through Tuesday, October 13

As the sub-storm continues to interact with elevated ocean levels through the coming days, local authorities maintain emergency measures across vulnerable coastal infrastructure until the severe weather system dissipates.