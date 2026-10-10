Record 89% of Americans Say Government Corruption Is Widespread: Gallup Poll

Perceptions of government corruption across the United States have climbed to 89%, the highest reading in a 20-year trend Gallup has tracked since 2006 and a ten-point increase from the previous year, according to polling data released Wednesday.

Gallup Tracking Reveals Broad-Based Loss of Confidence

The polling figures indicate an unusually wide erosion of public trust that crosses traditional partisan boundaries. Gallup reported that 91% of Democrats, 90% of independents, and 83% of Republicans share the view that corruption is widespread throughout the federal government.

The latest result represents a distinct departure from historical baselines. Between 2010 and 2025, the share of U.S. adults describing government corruption as widespread typically hovered between 72% and 79%. The new figures outpace that long-standing range by a significant margin.

The most substantial shift over the past year occurred among Democratic respondents. During Joe Biden’s final year in office in 2024, 57% of Democrats stated that government corruption was widespread. That metric rose to 76% in 2025 following the return of Donald Trump to the White House, and climbed again to 91% in the current poll.

Meanwhile, views among Republicans remained relatively steady. Approximately eight in ten Republicans expressed the same view over the past two years, mirroring the 87% recorded in 2024, according to Gallup data. This consistency suggests that Republican concern regarding government integrity is less directly tethered to which political party holds the presidency.

Divergence Between National Governance and Private Business

While public concern over corruption has historically aligned across both government and corporate sectors, the U.S. increasingly breaks from this pattern. Gallup found that 71% of Americans perceive corruption as widespread within the business sector, representing an eight-point increase from the prior year.

However, an 18-point gap now separates public perceptions of government corruption from those concerning private business. According to historical trends compiled by Gallup, the gap between the two categories averaged 11 points between 2006 and 2025, making the current divergence one of the widest recorded.

News that public frustration appears tied to a perceived government failure to address major economic pressures. When citizens experience rising costs, Kalman observed, they frequently attribute the strain to overarching policy decisions such as tariffs and conflicts rather than corporate pricing alone.

International Comparisons Place U.S. Near the Top of Global Metrics

The United States has increasingly diverged from other advanced economies in public corruption metrics. Gallup polling across the 38 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development shows that the median level of perceived government corruption among OECD nations has declined from 69% in 2009 to below 60% since 2022.

In 2025, a median of 59% of respondents across OECD countries reported that corruption was widespread in their governments, creating a 20-point gap compared to the 79% recorded in the U.S. that same year. Full comparative data for 2026 across all OECD nations is not yet complete.

Since 2023, only four out of 132 countries polled annually by Gallup have recorded higher nominal corruption perceptions than the 89% reported in the U.S. this year: Lebanon at 92% in 2024, Peru at 92% in 2025, and both Ghana and Nigeria at 90% in 2024.

A separate poll released Wednesday by the University of Massachusetts Amherst reinforced these findings. Surveying 1,000 respondents between August 21 and August 26, the UMass Amherst poll found that 97% of participants believe at least some corruption exists within the federal government, with three-quarters stating there is a great deal.

Methodological Distinctions in Measuring Integrity

Analysts note that polling measures public perception rather than verified rates of illegal conduct. Survey questions ask respondents whether they consider corruption widespread throughout government without identifying specific officials, agencies, or alleged criminal acts.

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This distinction allows for varied interpretations among the public, encompassing criminal bribery, conflicts of interest, favoritism, administrative misuse of authority, or a broader conviction that political institutions serve powerful special interests ahead of ordinary voters.

With high levels of perceived corruption registered across the political spectrum, candidates from both parties face mounting public pressure regarding transparency, campaign finance reform, independent oversight, and ethics standards ahead of upcoming midterm elections.