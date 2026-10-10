Wall Street pitches data centers as real estate bets with rising risks

Wall Street firms are pitching retail and institutional investors on data centers as a lucrative real estate allocation to capture the artificial intelligence boom, even as shares of newly launched infrastructure trusts decline and mounting political backlashes threaten project timelines across the United States.

Assessing the Data Center Investment Landscape

Alternative investment giant Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) debuted the Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust in mid-May 2026, selling 87.5 million shares at $20 apiece, though shares have since fallen roughly 16% to trade under $17.

debuted the Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust in mid-May 2026, selling 87.5 million shares at $20 apiece, though shares have since fallen roughly 16% to trade under $17. Market experts and executives, such as Blue Owl co-CEO Marc Lipschultz, maintain that data centers offer long-term stability backed by robust enterprise demand, despite high capital intensity and power availability constraints.

Retail Access Meets Public Market Volatility

As data centers powering foundational artificial intelligence models—including Google’s Gemini, Meta’s Muse, Anthropic’s Claude, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT—proliferate across the country, alternative asset managers are increasingly targeting everyday investors. According to CNBC, firms are packaging physical infrastructure assets as real estate investment trusts to diversify portfolios beyond traditional commercial real estate.

Blackstone has led this retail push with its newly formed vehicle, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange. In a CNBC interview, CEO Nick Pell described the vehicle as an entry point into a stabilized market, aiming to tap into a sector where the total addressable market is projected to eclipse $1 trillion over the coming years. Yet, performance has lagged following its mid-May debut amid broader bond market stress and rising yields.

Competitor Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) operates a private digital infrastructure fund and is reportedly evaluating a public REIT valued at up to $6.5 billion to consolidate its existing portfolio of more than 130 data centers across 32 global markets. Meanwhile, real estate asset manager Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) listed its data center services provider Csquare on the NYSE in July, where shares have similarly dropped by close to 16% since their initial public offering.

Regulatory Headwinds and Political Opposition

The financial thesis is running directly into localized political resistance. National surveys conducted by Gallup show that 70% of Americans oppose local data center construction.

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These policy shifts directly impact development timelines and cash flow projections. In late September, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares dropped 4% after the company issued a force majeure notice for Project Jupiter, a New Mexico data center campus tied to the broader Stargate AI buildout managed by Blue Owl. Oracle sought payment delays tied to operational deadlines affected by regulatory delays and local opposition.

Company / Fund Vehicle Type Listed Exchange Market Performance / Status Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust REIT NYSE Down ~16% from $20 mid-May debut Brookfield’s Csquare Stand-alone Provider NYSE Down ~16% since July listing Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure Private Fund / Planned REIT Private / Proposed Evaluating public REIT up to $6.5B

Liquidity Realities and Structural Risk Factors

Financial analysts emphasize that data center real estate differs fundamentally from liquid equities. Redemption windows and liquidity caps can restrict immediate capital access for retail participants.

Insurance and risk management experts point to additional operational vulnerabilities, including natural disasters and uptime maintenance guarantees. Patrick Datz and Rachel Nixon of insurance brokerage IMA highlighted that while data centers are typically underwritten by billions in coverage, unexpected downtime or grid instability can introduce operational liabilities.

Despite these frictions, alternative asset executives and forecasters project continued expansion. Traders on the Kalshi prediction platform price a 75% probability that the U.S. will host more than 5,100 planned or operating data centers before 2027, up from approximately 4,700 currently.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.