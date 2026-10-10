Android Auto Bug Prevents Outgoing Calls on Closed Foldable Phones

Gemini Migration Cripples Outbound Calls on Closed Android Auto Foldables

Owners of clamshell foldable smartphones running Android Auto are confronting a persistent software failure that blocks outgoing calls while devices remain shut. While incoming calls connect normally, initiating an outbound call results in a dead interface or a prompt to flip open to continue, as reported by Android Authority.

Multiple user reports spanning Reddit, Motorola forums, and Google support pages highlight the defect. The core malfunction traces back to recent software shifts. Several impacted users on Reddit observed that the calling failure began specifically after transitioning from Google Assistant to Gemini.

The Forced AI Transition Behind the Audio Stack Failure

In an illustrative case from April involving a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, a user discovered that downgrading or switching away from Gemini immediately restored normal outbound calling capabilities while the foldable hardware remained closed.

This friction arrives during a major operational shift. Google began phasing out legacy Google Assistant on September 4, 2026, systematically deprecating the older voice interface on compatible phones and tablets in favor of its newer AI service. For drivers relying on hands-free commands through vehicular head units, this migration breaks core functionality.

Hardware Footprint and Android 16 Friction

The issue spans multiple generations of vertically folding hardware. Reports primarily target the Motorola Razr Ultra series—specifically the 60 and 70 models—running Android 16. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series users face identical roadblocks.

Android 16 rolled out initially in June 2025 with live notification patches, scam detection algorithms, and camera refinements.

Pending Fixes and the Manual Workaround

Neither Google nor Motorola has deployed an official software patch or firmware update to resolve the calling bug. Company representatives are monitoring community forums and collecting diagnostic logs from affected owners.

Until an over-the-air fix drops, users must manually open their clamshell devices to place calls while connected to Android Auto, completely bypassing the intended external display convenience.