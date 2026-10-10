Trump Announces Russia to Release Millions of Tons of Diesel

President Donald Trump announced that Russia has agreed to release millions of tons of diesel fuel to combat skyrocketing global prices.

The Bottom Line

Immediate Supply Relief: Russia will ship 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons in December, with an additional 3 million tons scheduled from Russian refineries.

Russia will ship 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons in December, with an additional 3 million tons scheduled from Russian refineries. Sanctions Waiver: The U.S. Treasury Department announced a temporary waiver of sanctions on Russia’s energy sector to facilitate the global flow of petroleum products.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a temporary waiver of sanctions on Russia’s energy sector to facilitate the global flow of petroleum products. Soaring Pump Costs: The intervention targets a fuel market where the average price of a gallon of diesel reached $6.28, having reached a record of $6.53 on September 22.

The Trump-Putin Diesel Agreement and Phased Delivery Schedule

President Trump revealed the supply pact following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the announcement posted on Truth Social, the agreement establishes a multi-stage delivery timeline designed to inject petroleum products directly into the American and global marketplaces.

The initial phase involves 300,000 tons of diesel released immediately. This will be followed by 500,000 tons during November and 1 million tons in December. Furthermore, based on the operating condition of Russian diesel refineries, an additional 3 million tons of diesel fuel will be delivered within a short period.

Confirming the arrangement, the Kremlin released a statement noting that Russia affirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to stabilize international markets.

Delivery Timeline Volume (Tons) Market Destination Immediate 300,000 American and Global Marketplace November 500,000 American and Global Marketplace December 1,000,000 American and Global Marketplace Short-Term Follow-up 3,000,000 American and Global Marketplace

Treasury Sanctions Reversal and Immediate Domestic Pressures

To facilitate the movement of these petroleum products, the U.S. Treasury Department enacted a temporary waiver of existing sanctions on Russia’s energy sector. Last month, President Trump signed a bill designed to make it even harder for Russia to profit off oil and gas exports by imposing steep tariffs on the largest buyers of Russian energy.

Photo: foxbusiness.com

Domestically, the administration faces economic pressure from escalating fuel costs. AAA data indicates the average price of a gallon of diesel reached $6.28, climbing from $5.94 a month earlier and $3.68 a year ago. Fuel costs surpassed $6 for the first time just before Labor Day, hitting a record of $6.53 per gallon on September 22.

High diesel prices have rippled across logistics networks, severely impacting trucking, agriculture, and construction sectors. Several trucking and freight businesses filed for bankruptcy as diesel costs surged.

International Condemnation and Ukrainian Pushback

Despite international friction, the White House maintains that lowering input costs for domestic producers remains a priority. Alongside the Russian supply agreement, the administration recently signed an executive order permitting the highway use of red-dyed diesel, exempting operators from the standard federal tax of 24.4 cents per gallon.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.