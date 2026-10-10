Jerry Allan Koslow, a master technician and resident of Naples, Florida, passed away unexpectedly in early October at the age of 64. Known as one of the best-connected guys in the automotive world and a go-to problem solver for complex machinery, Koslow leaves behind a legacy defined by technical expertise, sharp candor, and deep loyalty to his family and friends.

Roots in the North and a Life Dedicated to Machinery

Born in New Jersey in 1962, Koslow grew up as the big brother to three sisters. After moving to Florida, he spent his life dedicated to fixing cars and machinery. Fuller Funeral Home-Cremation Service on Pine Ridge Road in Collier County supports local families through immediate-need arrangements and personalized services. Koslow’s life was anchored in his ability to fix cars and machinery, earning him respect as one of the best-connected guys in his field.

Colleagues and friends frequently called on him when faced with an unsolvable problem. He always found a way to solve these issues.

A Direct Style and Everyday Passions

Away from his work, Koslow maintained a distinct routine and a clear set of personal convictions. He was known for speaking his mind, standing his ground, and practicing a philosophy of tough love rooted in a strong sense of what was right.

His downtime reflected an eclectic mix of interests. Whether he was spending a day at the beach, visiting the gun range, talking stocks, driving fast cars, being on a boat, riding jet skis, or sharing a meal—often a steak, a pub sub, or a meal at Steamers—he remained unmistakably himself.

Detail Record Full Name Jerry Allan Koslow Age 64 Birthplace New Jersey (1962) Residence Naples, Florida Celebration of Life Date Thursday, October 15th, 5 to 7 p.m.

Family, Friends, and Upcoming Services

Koslow was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Marilyn Koslow. He is survived by his daughter, Taryn J. Koslow, alongside his friends, his coworkers, and the many whose lives he touched over the years.

Photo: whopassedon.com

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 15th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, located at 1625 Pine Ridge Rd. The gathering will offer family, friends, and colleagues an opportunity to honor a man whose reliability and direct nature left a lasting mark on those who knew him.