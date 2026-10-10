John Cena Stars in Matchbox Movie Adaptation on Apple TV

Matchbox: The Movie has landed on Apple TV, bringing Mattel’s classic toy-car line to the screen as an action vehicle starring John Cena and Jessica Biel, Decider reported. Helmed by Extraction director Sam Hargrave, the adaptation attempts to bridge kid-friendly intellectual property with adult-oriented spy tropes, resulting in an uneven mix of practical stunt work and baffling narrative choices.

What You Need to Know About the Apple TV Toy Adaptation

The Premise: John Cena stars as Sean, a CIA superspy who goes on the run with a nuclear bomb and drags his unassuming hometown friends into an international conspiracy.

John Cena stars as Sean, a CIA superspy who goes on the run with a nuclear bomb and drags his unassuming hometown friends into an international conspiracy. The Vibe: Critics describe the film as a cross between Mission: Impossible and The Fast and the Furious, weighed down by heavy-handed brand history and clumsy dialogue.

Critics describe the film as a cross between Mission: Impossible and The Fast and the Furious, weighed down by heavy-handed brand history and clumsy dialogue. The Verdict: Despite impressive practical car crashes, the overwhelming consensus points to skipping the stream.

How Childhood Toy Nostalgia Drives a CIA Superspy Plot

The film wastes little time establishing its unique brand of logic. Sean, a seasoned CIA operative, harbors a lifelong affection for a rare Matchbox car—a detail tied to a failed romantic gesture in his youth. The script leans aggressively into brand history, making sure to explicitly inform viewers that the toys earned their iconic moniker because they were originally designed to fit inside an actual matchbox.

That fleeting moment of nostalgia is quickly interrupted by high-stakes espionage. Sean finds himself on the run after intercepting a nuclear bomb, executing death-defying vehicular stunts that somehow leave the volatile cargo intact. When the death of an old friend draws him back to his small Ohio hometown, he reconnects with his former peers: Crosby, played by Sam Richardson; Charmaine, played by Teyonah Parris; their friend Ted, played by Arturo Castro; and Aimee, played by Jessica Biel, the woman who once captured Sean’s heart over a miniature vehicle.

When Regular Normies Are Forced Into Global Espionage

It does not take long for government oversight to catch up with Sean’s reunion. A night of drinking with his childhood friends abruptly ends when the group is drugged, bagged, and loaded onto a military cargo plane. Framed for Sean’s nuclear-bomb heist, the ordinary civilians are forced to reckon with the reality that their old friend lives a dangerous double life.

The subsequent rescue and escape sequence ropes the civilian group into piloting helicopters, trucks, muscle cars, motorcycles, and planes down completely deserted highways. Along the way, they cross paths with CIA handlers played by Corey Stoll and Danai Gurira, alongside a mysterious free agent played by Golshifteh Farahani. Decider noted that Hargrave relies heavily on relentless action sequences, utilizing real practical vehicle stunts alongside unconvincing CGI to keep the adrenaline pumping.

The Critical Fallout and Streaming Verdict

Beyond the vehicular chaos, the film struggles to find its tonal footing. Decider’s review highlights dialogue that frequently dips into absurdity, citing an exchange where a villain casually proposes detonating a nuclear bomb in friendly territory to trigger a false-flag war, prompting Sean to deliver a dry reality check. Performances also draw scrutiny; critics point out that casting John Cena in a grimfaced deadpan role misses an opportunity to utilize his natural comedic timing.

Ultimately, Matchbox: The Movie aims to replicate the blockbuster scale of major action franchises while leaning heavily on toy-store nostalgia. Yet, the friction between PG-13 spy clichés, forced brand promotion, and uneven execution leaves the project running on fumes. For viewers weighing their weekend queue on Apple TV, the prevailing advice from critics is clear: leave this vehicle parked in the box.