Windows 11 Gets a Major New Search Update Built on WinUI 3

Windows 11 Search Rebuilt on WinUI 3 to Deliver Faster Local and Cloud Results

Microsoft is rolling out a major performance and interface overhaul for the Windows 11 search bar, moving the core experience to WinUI 3 to slash memory usage and latency. Hipertextual reported that the updated search engine is currently reaching testers in the Windows Insider program, bringing inline document previews, direct system actions, and real-time results as users type.

What the Updated Windows 11 Search Actually Changes

The redesign targets years of user complaints regarding sluggish local indexing and cluttered interface elements. When typing queries into the taskbar or Start menu recuadro, the interface now populates an immediate list of matching files, folders, and system tools that refresh dynamically with every keystroke. Rich visual cards now appear for contextual queries—such as weather conditions or global landmarks—alongside live document previews for Word files, PowerPoint presentations, and stored images.

Performance telemetry from initial Insider builds indicates a marked drop in memory consumption compared to the legacy architecture. Microsoft stated via its official blog that the entire experience is engineered explicitly for speed, anchoring its broader push to modernize core Windows interfaces.

Executing System Actions and Mobile Tasks Directly from the Search Box

Beyond file retrieval, the updated search utility introduces inline text commands designed to bypass deep configuration menus. Users can type operational directives like “switch to dark mode”, “enciende el Bluetooth”, or “activa la luz nocturna” to trigger settings changes instantly.

Additional text commands allow individuals to silence audio output, scale down display brightness, minimize active windows, or reorganize desktop layouts. Microsoft confirmed that initial rollouts focus on the most frequently utilized commands, with further capabilities slated for future updates. Furthermore, the search interface integrates directly with mobile devices paired through the Link to Windows (Enlace a Windows) application, allowing execution of phone-side actions from the desktop prompt.

Insider Build Requirements and Language Limitations

Access to the newly rebuilt search experience requires enrollment in specific developer channels. Testers must be running build 26340.9616 on the Experimental channel or build 28120.3181 for systems operating on version 26H1. Users navigate to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider > Feature flags to locate the “Nueva Experiencia de Búsqueda de Windows” toggle, though gradual deployment means the switch may not appear immediately for all accounts.

A notable functional restriction accompanies the initial rollout: the updated search engine operates exclusively in English during its preliminary testing phase. Multilingual support, including Spanish language integration, is scheduled for subsequent software updates. Users testing the feature early must input configuration commands using English syntax.

Additional System Tweaks Bundled in the Latest Windows Update

Alongside the search redesign, the preview builds introduce several peripheral system enhancements. A new taskbar widget displays the remaining battery percentage for laptops and connected hardware accessories. The Task Manager expands its process-grouping logic to consolidate fragmented background operations into unified application categories. Minor quality-of-life adjustments round out the release, including a redesigned security PIN entry interface and font preview capabilities within File Explorer.