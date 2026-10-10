Gary Neville Warns Man Utd of “Worrying Few Weeks” After Tottenham Draw

Gary Neville warned Manchester United could face a worrying few weeks unless their players improve following a 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Saturday. Dominic Solanke secured a 92nd-minute equalizer for the 10-man visitors at Old Trafford, extending United’s winless run to four matches across all competitions and leaving them 12th in the Premier League table.

Midfield Dynamics Under Scrutiny at Old Trafford

Michael Carrick’s side extended their winless sequence after failing to hold onto a lead against Tottenham. Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former club captain questioned the balance of the midfield pairing featuring Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo. Neville stated that the partnership lacks the dynamism required to compete at the highest level of the Premier League.

“Tielemans and Mainoo, I think we’ve seen enough of it now,” Neville said on his podcast. “I’m not calling time on it because that’s probably too drastic, but I’ve seen enough to think that’s not a midfield that’s dynamic enough to play at this football club in the Premier League.” He added that while both are good individual players, they do not naturally complement each other on the pitch.

The introduction of Carlos Baleba alongside Mainoo injected noticeable energy into the side late in the match. Neville pointed out that the team must find solutions quickly, warning that upcoming fixtures against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and Leeds at Elland Road will expose any physical or mental shortcomings.

Metric / Context Data Point Current Premier League Position 12th Winless Run (All Competitions) 4 matches Recent Match Result Man Utd 1-1 Tottenham Next Fixture Atletico Madrid (Away, Oct 13)

Supporters Turn Quickly Amid Despondent Display

Old Trafford witnessed audible frustration as home supporters booed the team at the 22nd minute, half-time, and full-time. Neville noted that these reactions were not aimed at head coach Michael Carrick, but rather reflected growing despondency over a lack of effort, energy, and fighting spirit from the players.

“I think the fans will stay with the project. I don’t think the boos are against Michael Carrick for one minute. But what I would say is they’re turning quite quickly,” Neville observed. He emphasized that supporters will tolerate losing if a team shows verve and attacking intent, but they will not accept a perceived lack of running or tenacity.

The team now faces a demanding schedule with eight matches in 28 days following the recent three-week break. Defender Harry Maguire was also spotted waving Rodrigo Bentancur off the pitch following the Tottenham player’s red card, highlighting the tense atmosphere of the closing stages.

Upcoming Fixtures Test Carrick’s Squad Depth

Manchester United have little time to recover before testing themselves away in Europe and domestically. The squad travels to face Atletico Madrid on October 13 in the Champions League, followed by a Premier League trip to Elland Road to play Leeds on October 18. Subsequent fixtures include matches against Como, Bournemouth, and Chelsea before the month concludes.

Neville warned that failure to turn performances around immediately could turn the campaign into a deeply difficult period. Carrick must extract a more enthusiastic response from his players to navigate the challenging run ahead.