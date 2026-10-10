British Veteran Returns to England After 28-Year Global Trek

British Army veteran Karl Bushby has reached England after swimming across the English Channel from France, marking the latest milestone in an around-the-world expedition that began in 1998, foxnews.com reported.

A 28-Year Global Trek Across Four Continents

Bushby, a 57-year-old former paratrooper, set out from Chile on Nov. 1, 1998, imposing a pair of rigorous personal guidelines: he barred himself from utilizing any form of transit such as cars, boats, trains, or planes to progress his journey, and he vowed not to head back to Hull until the entire trek was done. Spanning a quarter-century and change, his route has covered upward of 30,000 miles through 29 nations, carrying him vertically down South America, upward through North America, and over the Bering Strait separating Russia and Alaska.

The journey has faced profound obstacles over the decades. Bushby encountered visa restrictions, lost sponsors during the 2008 financial crisis, navigated COVID-19 lockdowns, and faced geopolitical turmoil. He began the venture with just $500 and no sponsors, eventually relying on book sales, speaking engagements, donations, corporate sponsorships, and support from a documentary production company over the past 16 years.

Surviving the English Channel Without Training

When Bushby finally reached France, he had hoped to cross into England on foot through the Channel Tunnel’s service tunnel. However, officials rejected his request over safety and maintenance concerns, leaving him no choice but to swim. He spent about 20 hours swimming across the English Channel over three days before reaching Shakespeare Beach near Dover on Oct. 5, according to the BBC.

Bushby admitted he had not even trained for this final aquatic leg. After just an hour in the water, he experienced cramping and doubted his ability to finish. To push through the physical pain, he leaned on the nocturnal scenery. Floating on his back at night away from light pollution offered a distraction, giving him the whole night sky to observe while keeping his mind off the aches.

The Final 250 Miles to Hull

Now, Bushby has roughly 250 miles—or about 400 kilometers—left to walk before completing his global circuit. The final leg of the journey will bring him to the port city of Hull to reunite with his mother, whom he has not seen since 2015. He is expected to arrive in early November to wrap up the undertaking where it started 28 years ago.